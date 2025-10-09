EXCLUSIVE: Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Dream Wedding — From the Ceremony to the Guest List... We Reveal All The Details About The 'Stress-free and Fun' Celebration

They are still in the early stages. During the September 3 episode of Kelce's podcast New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce, that he's "heard about" the wedding planning phase of a relationship, calling it "the next step."

"Taylor and Travis have an idea of what they want the ceremony and reception to be like," said the source, noting that the couple will hire a wedding planner "to help with the details and put it all into motion like booking the venue and hiring the caterer and the entertainment. Taylor wants it to be stress-free and fun."

No expense will be spared. The 14-time Grammy winner is worth an estimated $1.6 billion; the NFLer is worth an estimated $70 million.

Already there is speculation the two will tie the knot at her five-acre, oceanfront $17.5 million Rhode Island mansion next summer.

She also owns homes in NYC, Nashville and Beverly Hills, California; he has a $6 million house outside of Kansas City.

Wherever they wed, privacy will be a priority.

"Taylor doesn't want a public spectacle. She'll have a top security detail and she might ask wedding staffers to sign NDAs," said the source, adding: "It's not an uncommon practice."