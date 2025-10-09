EXCLUSIVE: Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Dream Wedding — From the Ceremony to the Guest List... We Reveal All The Details About The 'Stress-free and Fun' Celebration
Oct. 9 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
In a 2012 interview, a then 22-year-old Taylor Swift waxed poetic about what her future wedding might look like, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I want to build a life with someone that's based on their dreams as well as my dreams," she told Cosmopolitan magazine, explaining that she would want her groom to be equally involved in the planning process for their big day.
Wedding Planning Mode
"I don't want it to just be like, 'So, I have a scrapbook. In it, I put all the fabric swatches of the wedding dress I'm going to wear. I also have a tuxedo I picked out of a catalog that you'll wear.' I don't want him to wonder if it even matters if he's there."
Her fiancé, Travis Kelce, has no doubt he matters. To the delight of fans, on Aug. 26, Kelce and Swift, both 35, announced their engagement after two years of dating in a joint Instagram post captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Now, a source told RadarOnline.com that the Karma singer is ready to dive into wedding planning, and she's thrilled Kelce wants to be equally involved.
"Taylor doesn't want to make their wedding all about her," said the source.
"This is Travis' day, too, and she wants to share the special occasion with him and their friends and family and make it about all of them. This is a joint venture."
They are still in the early stages. During the September 3 episode of Kelce's podcast New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce, that he's "heard about" the wedding planning phase of a relationship, calling it "the next step."
"Taylor and Travis have an idea of what they want the ceremony and reception to be like," said the source, noting that the couple will hire a wedding planner "to help with the details and put it all into motion like booking the venue and hiring the caterer and the entertainment. Taylor wants it to be stress-free and fun."
No expense will be spared. The 14-time Grammy winner is worth an estimated $1.6 billion; the NFLer is worth an estimated $70 million.
Already there is speculation the two will tie the knot at her five-acre, oceanfront $17.5 million Rhode Island mansion next summer.
She also owns homes in NYC, Nashville and Beverly Hills, California; he has a $6 million house outside of Kansas City.
Wherever they wed, privacy will be a priority.
"Taylor doesn't want a public spectacle. She'll have a top security detail and she might ask wedding staffers to sign NDAs," said the source, adding: "It's not an uncommon practice."
Who Will Score An Invite?
The wedding will be the hottest invite in town. Taylor's famous friends include Selena Gomez, who will reportedly wed Benny Blanco at the end of September, the Haim sisters and Gigi Hadid.
"A lot of people are hoping for an invitation, but Taylor and Travis want to keep the guest list relatively short," said the source.
While Jason's already lobbying to be the best man, they're in no rush to make it down the aisle.
"Taylor and Travis are enjoying the engagement phase," says the source. On New Heights, Travis said he's "still giddy" over Taylor accepting his proposal – which took place in mid-August at Travis' home in Missouri, according to Travis' dad, Ed Kelce.
Swift will be busy for the next few months doing promo for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which came out October 3.
Plus, the NFL season began September 4.
Bachelor Party Time!
There's also the bachelor and bachelorette parties to plan – maybe. In a shock move, party-loving Travis hinted on New Heights that he might skip the tradition, quipping: "Bachelor party, man, how do you even know there's a bachelor party coming?"
But the source said the two will likely celebrate their last days of singlehood.
"Taylor and Travis have told each other to go all-out," said the source. "She trusts him. He's already talking about going to Vegas with the guys, while she's suggesting something low-key with her pals."
Or, perhaps a martini-filled night out like the one she and pals recently shared for fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday in Nashville.
Plans After The Big Wedding
They're both more focused on life after "I Do." "The wedding will be a fun and lively celebration with all the bells and whistles," said the source.
"But they're looking ahead to their life together beyond the altar, like starting a family and creating a home."