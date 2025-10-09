EXCLUSIVE: Paula Deen's Racist Remarks Confession! Fired Food Network Star Defends Scandal That Destroyed Her Entire Career — 'I Was 65 and Raised in the South'

Disgraced TV chef Paula Deen said she "lost it all" after admitting in 2013 she'd used the N-word decades earlier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a new documentary, Canceled: The Paula Deen Story, the former Food Network star recounts the firestorm that erupted 12 years ago after she acknowledged she'd used the racist slur in the past.

In a tense interview on her press tour, the biscuits-and-gravy poster gal confessed the aftermath of the revelation, and the implication that she was racist, "ate at my gut every day."