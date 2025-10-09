EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Sad Last Days — Beloved 'Die Hard' Icon's Dementia Battle Worsens After Wife Emma Makes Heartbreaking Decision to Move Actor into Separate Home

Moving Bruce into a nearby home where professional caretakers can tend to him 24 hours a day will give Emma "a little breathing room," said the insider, who adds the author included Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his daughters with Demi in the difficult decision.

"It's hard," said the insider, "but this is what's best for Bruce right now."

Willis was initially diagnosed with aphasia back in 2022, at which point he decided to retire from his decades-long career in Hollywood.

The following year, Willis’ family announced in a joint statement he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” they said at the time.