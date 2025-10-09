Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Bruce Willis
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Sad Last Days — Beloved 'Die Hard' Icon's Dementia Battle Worsens After Wife Emma Makes Heartbreaking Decision to Move Actor into Separate Home

bruce willis sad last days die hard icons dementia battle worsens
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis' sad last days deepen as the beloved 'Die Hard' icon's dementia worsens after wife's decision.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bruce Willis' fading mental health has forced his devoted wife, Emma Heming Willis, to make the heartbreaking decision to move him into a separate home that's better suited for his needs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Emma's Brave Decision

Article continues below advertisement
Emma Heming Willis has focused on supporting her young daughters while caring for Bruce Willis.
Source: MEGA

Emma Heming Willis has focused on supporting her young daughters while caring for Bruce Willis.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma, 47, "has been an absolute saint through all of this. Not only has she devoted herself to taking care of Bruce, she's been a complete rock for everyone else, too," an insider said.

"Their daughters are still so young, and from the star, Emma has made it her mission to stay upbeat and sunny for them so that Bruce's illness doesn't totally take over their childhood. He would never want that."

Article continues below advertisement

Family Coming Together For Support

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Single and Very Sentimental Reason Americans 'Hate' Meghan Markle

Photo of Prince Harry with insert of Prince William and Kate Middleton

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Slammed Over 'Cynical Stunt' to 'Upstage' Estranged Brother Prince William and Kate Middleton

Article continues below advertisement
Demi Moore was included in the family decision to move Bruce Willis into a separate home.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore was included in the family decision to move Bruce Willis into a separate home.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Moving Bruce into a nearby home where professional caretakers can tend to him 24 hours a day will give Emma "a little breathing room," said the insider, who adds the author included Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his daughters with Demi in the difficult decision.

"It's hard," said the insider, "but this is what's best for Bruce right now."

Willis was initially diagnosed with aphasia back in 2022, at which point he decided to retire from his decades-long career in Hollywood.

The following year, Willis’ family announced in a joint statement he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” they said at the time.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.