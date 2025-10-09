EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Sad Last Days — Beloved 'Die Hard' Icon's Dementia Battle Worsens After Wife Emma Makes Heartbreaking Decision to Move Actor into Separate Home
Oct. 9 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Bruce Willis' fading mental health has forced his devoted wife, Emma Heming Willis, to make the heartbreaking decision to move him into a separate home that's better suited for his needs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Emma's Brave Decision
Emma, 47, "has been an absolute saint through all of this. Not only has she devoted herself to taking care of Bruce, she's been a complete rock for everyone else, too," an insider said.
"Their daughters are still so young, and from the star, Emma has made it her mission to stay upbeat and sunny for them so that Bruce's illness doesn't totally take over their childhood. He would never want that."
Family Coming Together For Support
Moving Bruce into a nearby home where professional caretakers can tend to him 24 hours a day will give Emma "a little breathing room," said the insider, who adds the author included Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his daughters with Demi in the difficult decision.
"It's hard," said the insider, "but this is what's best for Bruce right now."
Willis was initially diagnosed with aphasia back in 2022, at which point he decided to retire from his decades-long career in Hollywood.
The following year, Willis’ family announced in a joint statement he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” they said at the time.