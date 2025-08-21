Justin Bieber's New Album is to Blame for His Marriage Nearly 'Falling Apart' as Troubled Pop Star and Wife Hailey Are 'Still Working' to Save Romance

Justin Bieber’s all-consuming quest to reinvent his sound almost destroyed his marriage to wife Hailey Bieber, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The troubled 31-year-old pop superstar became so focused on creating fresh music that he completely cut off his spouse, leaving Hailey, 28, feeling abandoned as he shut her out of his world.

The couple is now working to salvage their relationship now that the singer has finally dropped his new album, Swag.