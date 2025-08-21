Justin Bieber's New Album is to Blame for His Marriage Nearly 'Falling Apart' as Troubled Pop Star and Wife Hailey Are 'Still Working' to Save Romance
Justin Bieber’s all-consuming quest to reinvent his sound almost destroyed his marriage to wife Hailey Bieber, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The troubled 31-year-old pop superstar became so focused on creating fresh music that he completely cut off his spouse, leaving Hailey, 28, feeling abandoned as he shut her out of his world.
The couple is now working to salvage their relationship now that the singer has finally dropped his new album, Swag.
Shutting Out the World
“The intense focus and emotional toll of creating new music had put a strain on their marriage,” the source said about the duo. “When Justin is in the studio making new music, he gets completely consumed and shuts everything else out.”
Justin secretly worked on the project without fans aware that a new album was on the way, after going since 2021 without putting out a fresh studio LP. He thrilled Beliebers on July 11 with the bombshell surprise release of Swag hours before it hit streaming services.
While working on the album during the first half of the year, Justin and Hailey looked miserable together on their few outings with one another. The Peaches singer concerned fans even more with disturbing and erratic social media posts about his mindset and mental health.
'In a Better Mental Headspace'
“There’s a sense of relief on both sides,” the source shared about how the couple is doing following the Grammy winner's album becoming a critical and commercial smash.
“Justin’s behavior has been more relaxed. He felt a lot of pressure hanging over him and has been in a better mental headspace these last few weeks. He is very happy that there have been positive reviews of the album and that fans like it," the insider added.
'Tension Has Settled'
With the drama of his Swag album finally behind him, Justin and Hailey are patching things up just in time for a major family milestone.
The insider spilled that the “tension has settled” as the duo prepares to celebrate son Jack Blues' first birthday on Friday, August 22. The couple “has been able to finally reconnect more,” including a summer vacation to Idaho.
Hailey “takes it day by day and is very patient” with Justin, as the couple's eighth wedding anniversary approaches in September. “There’s still work to be done in their marriage, but they’re in a much better place," the insider raved.
Back on Track?
While Justin has lovingly shared some adoring Instagram photos of his wife since his album drop, Hailey hasn't reciprocated.
The Rhode skin founder neglected to include a single photo of Justin in a 10-slide post captioned, "Summer things part I."
Hailey shared photos of Jack, summer fruits, various meals and desserts she ate, and a few provocative selfies while the Holy singer failed to make the cut.
Hailey and Justin came together for pal Kylie Jenner's 28th birthday dinner on August 10.
However, the model shared snapshots of the fun "perfect weekend" activities she did with close friend Kendall Jenner and the rest of the ladies, without a nod to her husband's presence.