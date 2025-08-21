Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's New Album is to Blame for His Marriage Nearly 'Falling Apart' as Troubled Pop Star and Wife Hailey Are 'Still Working' to Save Romance

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber completely 'shut' wife Hailey out of his life while making his new album.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 21 2025, Published 7:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Justin Bieber’s all-consuming quest to reinvent his sound almost destroyed his marriage to wife Hailey Bieber, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The troubled 31-year-old pop superstar became so focused on creating fresh music that he completely cut off his spouse, leaving Hailey, 28, feeling abandoned as he shut her out of his world.

The couple is now working to salvage their relationship now that the singer has finally dropped his new album, Swag.

Article continues below advertisement

Shutting Out the World

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Justtin looked disheveled in sweats, a green bathrobe and hoodie during a February dinner out with smartly-dressed Hailey.

“The intense focus and emotional toll of creating new music had put a strain on their marriage,” the source said about the duo. “When Justin is in the studio making new music, he gets completely consumed and shuts everything else out.”

Justin secretly worked on the project without fans aware that a new album was on the way, after going since 2021 without putting out a fresh studio LP. He thrilled Beliebers on July 11 with the bombshell surprise release of Swag hours before it hit streaming services.

While working on the album during the first half of the year, Justin and Hailey looked miserable together on their few outings with one another. The Peaches singer concerned fans even more with disturbing and erratic social media posts about his mindset and mental health.

Article continues below advertisement

'In a Better Mental Headspace'

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are relieved that the singer finally put out his first new album in four years.

“There’s a sense of relief on both sides,” the source shared about how the couple is doing following the Grammy winner's album becoming a critical and commercial smash.

“Justin’s behavior has been more relaxed. He felt a lot of pressure hanging over him and has been in a better mental headspace these last few weeks. He is very happy that there have been positive reviews of the album and that fans like it," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

'Tension Has Settled'

Photo of Justin and Back Blues Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber shared a sweet photo with his nearly one-year-old son Jack.

With the drama of his Swag album finally behind him, Justin and Hailey are patching things up just in time for a major family milestone.

The insider spilled that the “tension has settled” as the duo prepares to celebrate son Jack Blues' first birthday on Friday, August 22. The couple “has been able to finally reconnect more,” including a summer vacation to Idaho.

Hailey “takes it day by day and is very patient” with Justin, as the couple's eighth wedding anniversary approaches in September. “There’s still work to be done in their marriage, but they’re in a much better place," the insider raved.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Andrew 'Survived at Least Two Assassination Attempts' — Including One 'As He Frolicked on Vacation With Actress Branded Porn Star'

Photo of Hulk Hogan

EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan Death Investigation Bombshell — Police Interviewing 'Multiple Witnesses and Seeking Medical Records' After Late WWE Icon's Daughter Brooke Demands Autopsy Following His 'Mysterious' Passing at 71

Back on Track?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber showed his love is alive with Hailey in this August 16 Instagram photo.

While Justin has lovingly shared some adoring Instagram photos of his wife since his album drop, Hailey hasn't reciprocated.

The Rhode skin founder neglected to include a single photo of Justin in a 10-slide post captioned, "Summer things part I."

Hailey shared photos of Jack, summer fruits, various meals and desserts she ate, and a few provocative selfies while the Holy singer failed to make the cut.

Hailey and Justin came together for pal Kylie Jenner's 28th birthday dinner on August 10.

However, the model shared snapshots of the fun "perfect weekend" activities she did with close friend Kendall Jenner and the rest of the ladies, without a nod to her husband's presence.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.