Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton's Emotional Final Post Revealed After Her Death Aged 79 Sends Shockwave Through Hollywood

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Fans flooded Diane Keaton's last post with grief-filled comments, calling her 'a legend' and 'one of the best actresses of our generation.'

Profile Image

Oct. 11 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Legendary Hollywood actress Diane Keaton appeared joyful and content with her dog in her final social media post before her death at age 79, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement

Keaton's Last Post

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
diane keaton cause of death how did the legendary actress die
Source: Instagram

Diane Keaton's final Instagram post showed her beaming alongside her dog Reggie.

In a joint Instagram post with retailer Hudson Grace shared on April 11, the Father of the Bride star smiled warmly while cuddling her dog, Reggie.

Another photo showed the Oscar-winning actress — known for her distinctive sense of style — affectionately petting the pup while sporting a sleek black manicure.

“Proof our pets have great taste too! Happy National Pet Day from HG & @diane_keaton,” the caption read.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Keaton's Career

diane keaton looked happy healthy dog days before death
Source: MEGA

Keaton had died at age 79 in California.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Keaton, beloved for her roles in The Godfather, Annie Hall, and Something's Gotta Give, passed away in California.

A family spokesperson told People that her "loved ones have asked for privacy."

Following the shocking news, fans flooded the actress's final post with heartfelt tributes.

"Rest in peace Diane. My sympathies to your loved ones," one follower wrote.

Another added, "You were a legend."

A third commenter shared, "Rest in peace to one of the best actresses of our generation!!" while another mourned, "I wasn't ready for this forever lively legend to be gone so soon."

Article continues below advertisement

Her Legacy

diane keaton looked happy healthy dog days before death
Source: MEGA

'Annie Hall' earned Keaton the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Keaton won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1977 for her performance in Annie Hall, solidifying her place as one of Hollywood's most beloved talents.

Beyond acting, she used her platform for philanthropy and advocacy. In January, she posted to raise awareness for those who lost their jobs during the devastating Los Angeles Palisades fire.

"LET'S HELP THOSE WHO NEED IT MOST IN OUR CITY OF ANGELS!" she urged, sharing a GoFundMe link to support domestic workers impacted by the disaster.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton's Lonely Final Years: Legendary Actress Revealed 'Oddball' Reason She Didn't Date for Decades Before Her Death at 79

Photo of Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton Dead at 79: Timeless Star of 'Annie Hall' and 'The Godfather' Passes Away In California as Family Requests Privacy

Previous Posts

diane keaton looked happy healthy dog days before death
Source: MEGA

Keaton became a fashion icon, famous for her quirky menswear-inspired style.

Earlier, during the 2024 holiday season, Keaton shared festive posts, including the release of Christmas songs and a touching music video. "THIS SONG AND VIDEO ARE A CELEBRATION OF LOVE, MEMORIES, AND THE BEAUTY OF HOLDING THOSE WE HOLD DEAR IN OUR HEARTS, ESPECIALLY THIS TIME OF YEAR," she wrote in December about her "First Christmas" song. "I HOPE IT BRINGS YOU COMFORT AND REMINDS YOU OF WHAT MATTERS MOST."

The actress, who never married, famously dated Al Pacino and Warren Beatty before becoming a mother later in life. She adopted daughter Dexter in 1996 and son Duke in 2001. "Motherhood was not an urge I couldn't resist, it was more like a thought I'd been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in," she told Ladies' Home Journal in 2008.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.