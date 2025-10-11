Diane Keaton's Emotional Final Post Revealed After Her Death Aged 79 Sends Shockwave Through Hollywood
Oct. 11 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Legendary Hollywood actress Diane Keaton appeared joyful and content with her dog in her final social media post before her death at age 79, RadarOnline.com can report.
Keaton's Last Post
In a joint Instagram post with retailer Hudson Grace shared on April 11, the Father of the Bride star smiled warmly while cuddling her dog, Reggie.
Another photo showed the Oscar-winning actress — known for her distinctive sense of style — affectionately petting the pup while sporting a sleek black manicure.
“Proof our pets have great taste too! Happy National Pet Day from HG & @diane_keaton,” the caption read.
Keaton's Career
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Keaton, beloved for her roles in The Godfather, Annie Hall, and Something's Gotta Give, passed away in California.
A family spokesperson told People that her "loved ones have asked for privacy."
Following the shocking news, fans flooded the actress's final post with heartfelt tributes.
"Rest in peace Diane. My sympathies to your loved ones," one follower wrote.
Another added, "You were a legend."
A third commenter shared, "Rest in peace to one of the best actresses of our generation!!" while another mourned, "I wasn't ready for this forever lively legend to be gone so soon."
Her Legacy
Keaton won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1977 for her performance in Annie Hall, solidifying her place as one of Hollywood's most beloved talents.
Beyond acting, she used her platform for philanthropy and advocacy. In January, she posted to raise awareness for those who lost their jobs during the devastating Los Angeles Palisades fire.
"LET'S HELP THOSE WHO NEED IT MOST IN OUR CITY OF ANGELS!" she urged, sharing a GoFundMe link to support domestic workers impacted by the disaster.
Previous Posts
Earlier, during the 2024 holiday season, Keaton shared festive posts, including the release of Christmas songs and a touching music video. "THIS SONG AND VIDEO ARE A CELEBRATION OF LOVE, MEMORIES, AND THE BEAUTY OF HOLDING THOSE WE HOLD DEAR IN OUR HEARTS, ESPECIALLY THIS TIME OF YEAR," she wrote in December about her "First Christmas" song. "I HOPE IT BRINGS YOU COMFORT AND REMINDS YOU OF WHAT MATTERS MOST."
The actress, who never married, famously dated Al Pacino and Warren Beatty before becoming a mother later in life. She adopted daughter Dexter in 1996 and son Duke in 2001. "Motherhood was not an urge I couldn't resist, it was more like a thought I'd been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in," she told Ladies' Home Journal in 2008.