'Sharp Downturn in Health': Tragic Reason Behind Diane Keaton's Sudden Death at 79 Laid Bare — as Friends Tell of 'Unexpected' Cause

Photo of Dian Keaton
Source: MEGA

In her final months, Keaton was surrounded only by her closest family, who kept her condition private.

Profile Image

Oct. 12 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Hollywood is mourning the loss of legendary actress Diane Keaton, who died on October 11 at 79 in California after what friends of the star describe as a sudden and heartbreaking decline, RadarOnline.com can report.

Keaton's Health Declined Suddenly

sharp downturn health diane keatons sudden death unexpected cause
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton's friends say her health declined suddenly and unexpectedly.

"She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her," a friend of the Oscar winner told an outlet. "It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit."

Those close to the Annie Hall star say the past few months marked a quiet chapter in her life, as she withdrew from public view while surrounded by her closest family members.

"In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren't fully aware of what was happening," the source adds.

Keaton's Legacy

sharp downturn health diane keatons sudden death unexpected cause
Source: MEGA

Earlier this year, Keaton made a major life change by listing her beloved Brentwood 'dream home' for $29 million.

Keaton, celebrated for her wit, iconic fashion, and sharp humor, made at least one significant lifestyle change before her passing.

In March, she made the surprising decision to list her beloved "dream home", a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Brentwood property she once described as her forever residence.

The longtime home-flipper, who became a design icon in her own right, had even chronicled the property's creation in her book "The House That Pinterest Built".

After moving there in 2017, she spent eight years completing extensive renovations. When she listed the home for $29 million, fans and friends alike were stunned.

Her Book

sharp downturn health diane keatons sudden death unexpected cause
Source: MEGA

Once a familiar sight walking her dog in Brentwood, she stopped being seen outdoors in recent months.

In her book, Keaton revealed that the inspiration behind her brick home came from the classic fable The Three Little Pigs. "I knew I was going to live in a brick house when I grew up," she wrote, referencing the pig's indestructible home as a symbol of strength and permanence.

Keaton's love of architecture and design was well known. In a 2017 interview with Wine Spectator, she admitted she had "an interest in homes" but always struggled to "land and stay" because she found something wrong with every property. But about her Brentwood estate, she said simply, "Something's right, because I love it."

Keaton's Absence

sharp downturn health diane keatons sudden death unexpected cause
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning actress, is best known for her role in 'Annie Hall'.

Once a familiar face in her neighborhood, the star's absence in recent months did not go unnoticed.

"She lived in Brentwood for many years," another source revealed. "She loved her neighborhood. Up until just a few months ago, she'd walk her dog every day. She was usually dressed the same, with a hat and her signature sunglasses regardless of the weather."

"She was always very nice, funny and chatty. She'd talk to her dog like he was a person. She was eccentric and had this old-school Hollywood aura. She was very, very special," the source adds.

