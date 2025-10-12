Battle of the Blondes: Attorney General Pam Bondi 'Caught Off Guard' When President Donald Trump's Handpicked Attorney Secured Letitia James' Indictment

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and other senior officials at the DOJ had expected Halligan might proceed with the indictment, despite prosecutors in her office recommending against it after months of investigation into allegations that James committed mortgage fraud. However, they were unaware Halligan had already brought the case before the grand jury until after it occurred, sources said.

A department spokesperson revealed: "The Justice Department is united as one team in our mission to make America safe again and as stated previously Lindsey Halligan is fully supported by the AG, DAG, and the entire team at Main Justice."