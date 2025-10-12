'We Are in This Together': Prince Andrew's Damning Secret Email to Epstein Contradicts His Years of Denials
Oct. 12 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Prince Andrew allegedly told Jeffrey Epstein, "we are in this together", the day after a photo of him with Virginia Giuffre was published — casting fresh doubt on his long-standing denials of contact with the convicted sex offender, RadarOnline.com can report.
Andrew's Email to Epstein
According to reports, the Duke of York sent an email to Epstein on February 28, 2011, the day after an outlet released the now-infamous image showing him with Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked to the prince by Epstein. In the message, Andrew reportedly wrote: "I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me!"
He continued: "It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise, keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!!!"
The email was signed "A, HRH The Duke of York, KG," a reference to his Knight of the Garter title, which he has held since 2006 and continues to retain.
Contradiction
The revelations appear to contradict Andrew's 2019 BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, where he claimed he "never had any contact" with Epstein after the two were photographed walking together in New York's Central Park in December 2010.
Giuffre's Lawsuit
Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew in 2021, accusing him of sexually abusing her three times when she was 17. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing but settled the case the following year.
Giuffre died by suicide at 41 in April.
The fallout continues to strain Andrew's standing within the royal family. Reports suggest King Charles has signaled that Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, will not be welcome at the royal family's Christmas celebrations this year. Sources close to the monarch said he plans to keep the pair "at arm's length" after revelations that Ferguson maintained ties with Epstein despite publicly denouncing him in 2011.
The King is also said to have made it clear he would prefer the former couple, who divorced in 1996, to remain "invisible" at future royal gatherings.
Stayed in Contact
Newly surfaced emails also indicate that Andrew remained in contact with Epstein well beyond 2011.
In late 2015, Epstein allegedly told former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak that the Duke of York had provided information about a potential business opportunity in China — challenging Andrew’s public claims that he had cut ties with Epstein years earlier.