'We Are in This Together': Prince Andrew's Damning Secret Email to Epstein Contradicts His Years of Denials

According to reports, the Duke of York sent an email to Epstein on February 28, 2011, the day after an outlet released the now-infamous image showing him with Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked to the prince by Epstein. In the message, Andrew reportedly wrote: "I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me!"

He continued: "It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise, keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!!!"

The email was signed "A, HRH The Duke of York, KG," a reference to his Knight of the Garter title, which he has held since 2006 and continues to retain.