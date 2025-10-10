EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Horrific Prince Andrew Tale In Virginia Giuffre's Upcoming Memoir Described as 'One of the Creepiest Royal Stories Ever' By Publishers

The late Giuffre, who died by suicide in April aged 41, wrote in her memoir Nobody's Girl the Duke of York allegedly used a puppet of himself to sexually assault her when she was 17.

Her shocking claim, first detailed in court documents years ago, is recounted in graphic new detail in the 400-page book, due out on 21 October.

Sources who have read advance proofs of the memoir tell us the section depicting the incident at Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan townhouse has left early readers "disturbed and shaken."

One source involved in the publication said: "It's one of the creepiest royal stories ever – surreal, degrading, and deeply unsettling. Virginia doesn't sensationalize it, but the way she describes how they laughed as she tried to play along makes it absolutely chilling."