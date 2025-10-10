EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Horrific Prince Andrew Tale In Virginia Giuffre's Upcoming Memoir Described as 'One of the Creepiest Royal Stories Ever' By Publishers
Prince Andrew is at the center of renewed controversy after a disturbing passage from Virginia Giuffre's upcoming memoir is being described by publishing insiders as "one of the creepiest royal stories ever told," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Puppet Allegation
The late Giuffre, who died by suicide in April aged 41, wrote in her memoir Nobody's Girl the Duke of York allegedly used a puppet of himself to sexually assault her when she was 17.
Her shocking claim, first detailed in court documents years ago, is recounted in graphic new detail in the 400-page book, due out on 21 October.
Sources who have read advance proofs of the memoir tell us the section depicting the incident at Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan townhouse has left early readers "disturbed and shaken."
One source involved in the publication said: "It's one of the creepiest royal stories ever – surreal, degrading, and deeply unsettling. Virginia doesn't sensationalize it, but the way she describes how they laughed as she tried to play along makes it absolutely chilling."
Haunted By The Past
Another senior publishing executive said Giuffre was "haunted by that night for the rest of her life."
The source said: "She saw it as the moment she realized how powerless she really was. The puppet was a symbol of control – a literal object used to humiliate her. She said it made her feel like she didn't exist as a human being anymore."
In the book, Giuffre recalls how Epstein's fixer Ghislaine Maxwell brought her to meet Andrew at Epstein's New York mansion in April 2001.
She wrote Maxwell "twirled me around so he could have a good look," and that Andrew "looked me up and down like a shiny new car on display."
The Disturbing Encounter
Giuffre then claimed Epstein and Maxwell presented Andrew with a caricature puppet of himself, modeled after the one from the satirical TV show Spitting Image.
"It was easy to give them the reaction they desired," she writes. "All I had to do was pretend to be entertained by their lewd gestures, and when Andrew cupped my breast with a doll made in his image, I only giggled away."
Giuffre also wrote Andrew correctly guessed she was 17 when Maxwell asked him her age.
The book describes him as "eccentric" and "fixated on my feet," and recounts another encounter in London following a night at Tramp nightclub in London.
Fallout For The Duke
Andrew, 65, has always denied any sexual contact with Giuffre or any involvement in Epstein's crimes. A representative for the duke declined to comment on the new claims.
According to sources close to the Giuffre family, the inclusion of the puppet story was deliberate and unwavering.
"Virginia wanted this out there in full," one family friend said.
"She told me it wasn't about revenge – it was about forcing people to confront the ugliness of what had been hidden behind palace walls and private jets."
Another source said: "Virginia's goal was to make sure the full story came out. She didn't care about sparing anyone's reputation – she cared about the truth, no matter how uncomfortable it was."
The memoir's publication will spark a renewed crisis for Andrew, who is already facing scrutiny over his ties to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
One publishing insider added: "That puppet story will stay with anyone who reads it. It's shocking, heartbreaking, and easily one of the most disturbing royal stories ever put to paper."