EXCLUSIVE: Dolly's Final Days? — Inside Parton's Major Health Issues as She Can 'Barely Get Out of Bed'... After Death Rumors Spread

After delaying her Vegas shows, Parton took to Instagram to explain the decision, and said, "My doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. “I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

However, the 9 to 5 hitmaker then said her kidney stones had led to worrying complications.

"Turned out it had given me an infection,” she said after she canceled an appearance at her Dollywood amusement park on September 17. "The doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute.'"

Despite Parton's laidback approach, doctors revealed she should take things more seriously... or risk it becoming a threat to her life.