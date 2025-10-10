Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Dolly Parton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly's Final Days? — Inside Parton's Major Health Issues as She Can 'Barely Get Out of Bed'... After Death Rumors Spread

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's health may be crumbling.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Dolly Parton left her fans sick with worry over her health after she had to pull out of her upcoming Las Vegas shows, despite later claiming she was "doing fine," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Just days later, the 79-year-old's sister then sent shockwaves throughout the industry after she begged for "prayers" for the ailing country singer.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Wrong With Dolly Parton?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton's health has been under the spotlight ever since she pushed back her Las Vegas shows.

After delaying her Vegas shows, Parton took to Instagram to explain the decision, and said, "My doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. “I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

However, the 9 to 5 hitmaker then said her kidney stones had led to worrying complications.

"Turned out it had given me an infection,” she said after she canceled an appearance at her Dollywood amusement park on September 17. "The doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute.'"

Despite Parton's laidback approach, doctors revealed she should take things more seriously... or risk it becoming a threat to her life.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Dolly Parton Have Much Time Left?

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old's sister then asked for 'prayers' for the singer.

"When you have an infection to the kidney, it can spread rapidly through the bloodstream," internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Parton, explained. "This condition is also known as septicemia and has a very high mortality rate if septic shock sets in.

"Bacteria may spread through every artery in the body and be deposited in multiple organs, causing severe infections, which can create a strain on the heart that may lead to a massive heart attack. This is highly life-threatening."

Dr. Fischer then warned if "Dolly doesn’t address the condition and eradicate the possibility of sepsis, it could lead to a premature death within 18 months."

Parton has a history of kidney stones and was diagnosed with endometriosis after experiencing brutal pain. She underwent a partial hysterectomy in 1985, which left her unable to ever have children of her own with her husband, Carl Dean.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton Grieving Loss Of Husband

Photo of Dolly Parton and Carl Dean
Source: @dollyparton/instagram

Parton has been grieving her husband, Carl Dean, which sources claim has impacted her health.

In 2015, the performer was secretly hospitalized at Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center after experiencing another bout of intense stomach pain. This time, she underwent a series of tests before doctors concluded her source of pain was once again kidney stones.

In addition to her major health issues, Parton has been grieving the loss of her husband, who died in March.

"Everyone knows she lost her husband, but no one expected such a drastic and sudden decline," an insider said. "In the past, nothing could stop her. She was always up with little sleep... maybe two hours a night.

"Now, she can barely get out of bed. She's complaining about aches and pains and being tired, depressed, nauseated and not wanting to do anything."

Article continues below advertisement

A Call For Prayers

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

'She can barely get out of bed,' an insider claimed.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Farrah Abraham and Sophia Abraham

'Teen Mom' Farrah Abraham Hits Back at Trolls Slamming Her for 'Pretending' Daughter Sophia, 16, is Pregnant With First Child — 'We Are Happy to Share Bits of Our Personal Lives Always'

Photo of Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family 'Secretly Using Prince Andrew to Distract From Their Other Scandals' — 'He's the Perfect Scapegoat for Their Hidden Sins'

According to Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Parton, "kidney stones and resulting infection may aggravate emotional issues and cause depression. They often lead to incontinence, which would certainly cause social isolation and depression.

Sources are now afraid for Parton's future, as one admitted: "She's always spread herself too thin, spending hours in the recording studio, plus running her businesses. Now, for the first time, she's facing that she's human and breaking down."

"She's not bouncing back," another insider said.

Earlier this week, Parton's younger sister, Freida, begged for prayers for her, and said, "I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

She added on Facebook: "She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

However, amid fears she was close to death, Parton responded on social media and said, "Today's October 8th, and obviously I'm here. … Do I look sick to you?... I wanted to put everybody's mind at ease, those that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate – and I appreciate your prayers, 'cause I'm a person of faith, I can always use the prayers for anything and everything – but I want you to know that I'm OK!”

While she admitted to having health problems, she made clear: "I'm not dying! There's just a lot of rumors flying around. But I figured if you heard it from me, you'd know that I was OK. I ain't done yet – I don't think God is through with me, and I ain't done workin."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.