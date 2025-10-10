EXCLUSIVE: Dolly's Final Days? — Inside Parton's Major Health Issues as She Can 'Barely Get Out of Bed'... After Death Rumors Spread
Oct. 10 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton left her fans sick with worry over her health after she had to pull out of her upcoming Las Vegas shows, despite later claiming she was "doing fine," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Just days later, the 79-year-old's sister then sent shockwaves throughout the industry after she begged for "prayers" for the ailing country singer.
What Is Wrong With Dolly Parton?
After delaying her Vegas shows, Parton took to Instagram to explain the decision, and said, "My doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. “I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"
However, the 9 to 5 hitmaker then said her kidney stones had led to worrying complications.
"Turned out it had given me an infection,” she said after she canceled an appearance at her Dollywood amusement park on September 17. "The doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute.'"
Despite Parton's laidback approach, doctors revealed she should take things more seriously... or risk it becoming a threat to her life.
Does Dolly Parton Have Much Time Left?
"When you have an infection to the kidney, it can spread rapidly through the bloodstream," internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Parton, explained. "This condition is also known as septicemia and has a very high mortality rate if septic shock sets in.
"Bacteria may spread through every artery in the body and be deposited in multiple organs, causing severe infections, which can create a strain on the heart that may lead to a massive heart attack. This is highly life-threatening."
Dr. Fischer then warned if "Dolly doesn’t address the condition and eradicate the possibility of sepsis, it could lead to a premature death within 18 months."
Parton has a history of kidney stones and was diagnosed with endometriosis after experiencing brutal pain. She underwent a partial hysterectomy in 1985, which left her unable to ever have children of her own with her husband, Carl Dean.
Dolly Parton Grieving Loss Of Husband
In 2015, the performer was secretly hospitalized at Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center after experiencing another bout of intense stomach pain. This time, she underwent a series of tests before doctors concluded her source of pain was once again kidney stones.
In addition to her major health issues, Parton has been grieving the loss of her husband, who died in March.
"Everyone knows she lost her husband, but no one expected such a drastic and sudden decline," an insider said. "In the past, nothing could stop her. She was always up with little sleep... maybe two hours a night.
"Now, she can barely get out of bed. She's complaining about aches and pains and being tired, depressed, nauseated and not wanting to do anything."
A Call For Prayers
According to Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Parton, "kidney stones and resulting infection may aggravate emotional issues and cause depression. They often lead to incontinence, which would certainly cause social isolation and depression.
Sources are now afraid for Parton's future, as one admitted: "She's always spread herself too thin, spending hours in the recording studio, plus running her businesses. Now, for the first time, she's facing that she's human and breaking down."
"She's not bouncing back," another insider said.
Earlier this week, Parton's younger sister, Freida, begged for prayers for her, and said, "I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."
She added on Facebook: "She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you."
However, amid fears she was close to death, Parton responded on social media and said, "Today's October 8th, and obviously I'm here. … Do I look sick to you?... I wanted to put everybody's mind at ease, those that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate – and I appreciate your prayers, 'cause I'm a person of faith, I can always use the prayers for anything and everything – but I want you to know that I'm OK!”
While she admitted to having health problems, she made clear: "I'm not dying! There's just a lot of rumors flying around. But I figured if you heard it from me, you'd know that I was OK. I ain't done yet – I don't think God is through with me, and I ain't done workin."