Dolly Parton Health Crisis Revealed: Country Star, 79, Suffering From Painful Bout of Kidney Stones Years After Inner Circle Feared Condition Could Be 'Far More Serious'

Dolly Parton has sparked fresh health fears after she abruptly cancelled an appearance, citing doctors' orders – and then her sister fueled panic by requesting "prayers" for the country music superstar as she suffered from painful kidney stones.

The Jolene hitmaker is no stranger to health challenges and has a history of kidney stones. So much so, her inner circle believed her intense abdominal pains were being caused by a "far more serious condition," RadarOnline.com can reveal.