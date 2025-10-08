'I Ain't Dead Yet': Dolly Parton Breaks Silence Following Death Rumors... but Country Icon Admits Having 'Problems' Following Husband Carl's Passing

“ I've got some problems , as I've mentioned,” she continued. “Back when my husband Carl was very sick – that was for a long time – and then when he passed I didn't take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of … nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home.”

She went on to acknowledge she is dealing with some health issues.

"Well, today's October the 8th, and obviously I'm here. … Do I look sick to you?... I wanted to put everybody's mind at ease, those that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate – and I appreciate your prayers, 'cause I'm a person of faith, I can always use the prayers for anything and everything – but I want you to know that I'm OK!” Parton stated.

The famous singer acknowledged “there’s a lot of rumors out there,” and she took the time to address them.

Then, her sister Freida Parton shared a post asking for prayers for Dolly, stating she’d been “up all night praying” for her.

Parton first made fans nervous when she revealed she was postponing six shows from her upcoming Dolly: Live in Las Vegas residency.

“I'm not dying!” she insisted. “There's just a lot of rumors flying around. But I figured if you heard it from me, you'd know that I was OK. I ain't done yet – I don't think God is through with me, and I ain't done workin.’”

While she didn’t detail what “treatments here and there” she’s going through, she assured fans it’s nothing to worry too much about.

“Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” her post continued. “I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Stella, another one of Dolly’s sisters, took to X to address Freida’s post.

“To those with genuine concern for my big sister Dolly's well-being, she posted a video last week to share with her fans that she has had kidney stones and is getting treatment,” she said.

“My sister Freida is always concerned when one of her siblings isn't feeling well so she ask for prayers on Dolly’s behalf. It's my job as a sister to both of them to love and respect their privacy as I expect them to do for me.”

“To those of you who make it your job to attack me for not being your personal information center, you need to go check their pages! Most fans are genuinely concerned but some of you are way out of line with disregard for my feelings concerning their well-being,” she continued.

“My big sister will share with her fans when she so chooses. In the meantime, don't come at me with questions or insults.”