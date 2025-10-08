'I Ain't Dead Yet': Dolly Parton Breaks Silence Following Death Rumors... but Country Icon Admits Having 'Problems' Following Husband Carl's Passing
Oct. 8 2025, Published 2:37 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton has addressed her health condition after her sister asked for prayers for her, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Parton appeared in front of a green screen to film an ad for Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.
Dolly Parton Is Dealing With Some Health Issues
The famous singer acknowledged “there’s a lot of rumors out there,” and she took the time to address them.
"Well, today's October the 8th, and obviously I'm here. … Do I look sick to you?... I wanted to put everybody's mind at ease, those that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate – and I appreciate your prayers, 'cause I'm a person of faith, I can always use the prayers for anything and everything – but I want you to know that I'm OK!” Parton stated.
She went on to acknowledge she is dealing with some health issues.
“I've got some problems, as I've mentioned,” she continued. “Back when my husband Carl was very sick – that was for a long time – and then when he passed I didn't take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of … nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home.”
Dolly Parton Insisted She Is 'Not Dying'
While she didn’t detail what “treatments here and there” she’s going through, she assured fans it’s nothing to worry too much about.
“I'm not dying!” she insisted. “There's just a lot of rumors flying around. But I figured if you heard it from me, you'd know that I was OK. I ain't done yet – I don't think God is through with me, and I ain't done workin.’”
Parton first made fans nervous when she revealed she was postponing six shows from her upcoming Dolly: Live in Las Vegas residency.
Then, her sister Freida Parton shared a post asking for prayers for Dolly, stating she’d been “up all night praying” for her.
Dolly Parton's Sisters' Posts
“Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” her post continued. “I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”
Stella, another one of Dolly’s sisters, took to X to address Freida’s post.
“To those with genuine concern for my big sister Dolly's well-being, she posted a video last week to share with her fans that she has had kidney stones and is getting treatment,” she said.
“My sister Freida is always concerned when one of her siblings isn't feeling well so she ask for prayers on Dolly’s behalf. It's my job as a sister to both of them to love and respect their privacy as I expect them to do for me.”
“To those of you who make it your job to attack me for not being your personal information center, you need to go check their pages! Most fans are genuinely concerned but some of you are way out of line with disregard for my feelings concerning their well-being,” she continued.
“My big sister will share with her fans when she so chooses. In the meantime, don't come at me with questions or insults.”
Boxing Legend's Arturo Gatti's Son Dead at 17: Arturo Gatti Jr. 'Found Hanging In His Apartment in Mexico'... 16 Years After His Father's Mysterious Death
Dolly Parton's Reps Confirmed She's Not Seriously Sick
After Freida’s initial post, she insisted she “didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious.”
“She's been a little under the weather and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference,’” she added.
Dolly’s representatives also confirmed she’s not seriously sick, with her UK manager Olly Rowland stating, “It's just the kidney stones, and the procedure she needs to resolve those. It looks like her sister posted, and it got quite a bit blown out of proportion, weirdly.”