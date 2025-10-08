Boxing Legend Arturo Gatti's Son Dead at 17: Arturo Gatti Jr. 'Found Hanging in His Apartment in Mexico'... 16 Years After His Father's Mysterious Death

Arturo Gatti Jr., son of boxing legend Arturo Gatti, was found dead in his apartment at 17, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Chuck Zito, Arturo’s former bodyguard, broke the news on social media on Wednesday, October 8.

Arturo Gatti Jr. died the same way his father did.

"It's with a heavy heart that I have to say,.... R.I.P. to 17-year-old ARTURO GATTI JR. who was found hanging in an apartment in Mexico yesterday. The same way they found his Father dead in an apartment in Brazil 16 years ago,” he wrote.

At this time, it is unclear if foul play is suspected.

In the wake of news of his death, tributes began to pour in for Arturo Jr.