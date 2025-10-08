Your tip
Boxing Legend Arturo Gatti's Son Dead at 17: Arturo Gatti Jr. 'Found Hanging in His Apartment in Mexico'... 16 Years After His Father's Mysterious Death

Composite photo of Arturo Gatti and Arturo Gatti Jr.
Source: MEGA; @arturogattijr/Instagram

Boxing legend Arturo Gatti's son, Arturo Gatti Jr., was found dead at 17.

Oct. 8 2025, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

Arturo Gatti Jr., son of boxing legend Arturo Gatti, was found dead in his apartment at 17, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Chuck Zito, Arturo’s former bodyguard, broke the news on social media on Wednesday, October 8.

Arturo Gatti Jr. Was Found Hanging in an Apartment in Mexico

Source: @btrboxingpodcast/Instagram

Arturo Gatti Jr. died the same way his father did.

"It's with a heavy heart that I have to say,.... R.I.P. to 17-year-old ARTURO GATTI JR. who was found hanging in an apartment in Mexico yesterday. The same way they found his Father dead in an apartment in Brazil 16 years ago,” he wrote.

At this time, it is unclear if foul play is suspected.

In the wake of news of his death, tributes began to pour in for Arturo Jr.

Tributes for Arturo Gatti Jr.

Photo of Arturo Gatti Jr.
Source: @arturogattijr/Instagram

A fan of Arturo Gatti Jr. called the tragedy 'awful news.'

Former WBC light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal wrote on Instagram, “Sixteen years after losing his father, the world loses another Gatti. The son of a legendary fighter, one legacy. Both gone too soon. May they reunite in peace. My heart is heavy; life can be unfair sometimes.”

Fans also took to social media to pay their respects, with one writing, “My champ’s son. I’m sick to my stomach, Chuck (Zito). No words can say how my heart aches hearing this. RIP BABY BOY.”

“Awful news,” another person wrote. “Remember seeing a video of Mike Tyson watching young Gatti hit the heavy bag. The way he threw his punches was like watching a mini version of his dad. My heart goes out to his family.”

Still, another noted he was “too young” and called the situation “quite disturbing when you factor in how his dad died as well.”

How Did Arturo Gatti Jr.'s Father Die?

Photo of Arturo Gatti Jr.
Source: MEGA

Arturo Gatti Jr.'s father died in a similar way to him.

Arturo Gatti Jr.’s father died from what was ruled a suicide by hanging in July 2009 at the age of 37. He was found in a hotel room in Brazil.

The autopsy concluded it was suicide and cited a history of suicidal thoughts.

More than 16 years later after his father died, there is still a lot of unknown information surrounding his death. This is due to fans, family, and medical experts thinking he may not have died by suicide as was confirmed.

People Think Arturo Gatti May Have Been Killed

Photo of Arturo Gatti
Source: MEGA

People think Arturo Gatti may have been murdered.

Rather, they think he may have been killed, as independent investigations suggested injuries, including a head laceration. His wife ended up getting arrested, but she was later released.

They believe her motive to kill him may have been for his estate, which was designated to go to her in his final will.

Aside from the head laceration, experts also noted the purse strap found near his body was too short to be used to hang himself.

