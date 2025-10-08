Joy Behar Accuses 'The View' Producer Brian Teta of 'Running a Dictatorship' During Live Show After Interrupting Whoopi Goldberg's Discussion

Cohost Joy Behar called out Brian Teta when he tried to get Whoopi Goldberg to move past a long diatribe about the president, accusing her boss of running a "dictatorship" by wanting to wrap up the long-winded TDS rant.

It appears even The View 's executive producer has grown weary of the show's panelists endlessly droning on about their hate towards Donald Trump , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Goldberg, 69, griped about Trump's desire to deploy the National Guard to cities where ICE facilities have come under attack from protesters.

"In all of their minds, they now believe they have carte blanche to do whatever they want to. That's what the feeling is," the Ghost actress noted, while Behar, 82, worried that Republicans might "stop us from voting, that's the one thing people have."

"The one thing that makes us very different from lots of other countries? Our votes, they do count, I know that they count," Goldberg interjected.

"I think people will figure out how to vote. One thing I believe I know about Americans, they don't want to be told what to do. They don't want that," the EGOT winner continued. "They don't want it. They can suggest some stuff, but they don't want you saying you've got to go over her and do this. They don't want that. They don't want a dictatorship. And I think people want..."

Goldberg continued to talk before looking offstage and exasperatedly saying, "Okay, I hear you," to Teta.