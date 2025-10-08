Joy Behar Accuses 'The View' Producer Brian Teta of 'Running a Dictatorship' During Live Show After Interrupting Whoopi Goldberg's Discussion
Oct. 8 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
It appears even The View's executive producer has grown weary of the show's panelists endlessly droning on about their hate towards Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cohost Joy Behar called out Brian Teta when he tried to get Whoopi Goldberg to move past a long diatribe about the president, accusing her boss of running a "dictatorship" by wanting to wrap up the long-winded TDS rant.
'They Don't Want a Dictatorship'
Goldberg, 69, griped about Trump's desire to deploy the National Guard to cities where ICE facilities have come under attack from protesters.
"In all of their minds, they now believe they have carte blanche to do whatever they want to. That's what the feeling is," the Ghost actress noted, while Behar, 82, worried that Republicans might "stop us from voting, that's the one thing people have."
"The one thing that makes us very different from lots of other countries? Our votes, they do count, I know that they count," Goldberg interjected.
"I think people will figure out how to vote. One thing I believe I know about Americans, they don't want to be told what to do. They don't want that," the EGOT winner continued. "They don't want it. They can suggest some stuff, but they don't want you saying you've got to go over her and do this. They don't want that. They don't want a dictatorship. And I think people want..."
Goldberg continued to talk before looking offstage and exasperatedly saying, "Okay, I hear you," to Teta.
Teta Upsets His Cast
"This is the dictatorship right here," Behar said about Teta's apparent order to end the conversation as the show's theme music came on, and they appeared to be headed to a commercial break. Goldberg repeated the sentiment about the "dictatorship" as the EP was shown with his fist in the air and a nervous smile.
The Sister Act star continued to glare at Teta before telling him, "Well, I'll tell you something," giving him another stare down before looking into the camera and telling viewers, "We'll be right back."
Teta has been with The View since 2015, when he was named a co-executive producer for season 19 after longtime E.P. Bill Gedde exited the show the year prior. He was named The View's sole executive producer in 2017.
The seasoned TV vet previously worked as a supervising producer on The Late Show with David Letterman for more than a decade.
Teta has been shown helping move the show along when the ladies get too chatty and nearly miss going to breaks.
In March, Teta gently scolded Goldberg, "We have a lot of guests today," when she complained about the theme song cutting her off as they headed to a commercial break.
ABC Concerns
Before their summer break, The View came under fire for leaning too far to the left, both in the show's opening Hot Topics segment and in their guest list.
ABC reportedly launched an investigation into how the show booked 102 left-wing guests in the first half of 2025, while providing no airtime to conservative voices.
"This was never meant to be a one-sided political soapbox," an ABC insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "But the data is clear, and now there’s pressure to fix it."
“There’s a credibility issue,” one producer explained regarding the total absence of political balance on the show. "It’s not just right-wing noise. It’s a real problem."