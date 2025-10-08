EXCLUSIVE: Financially Troubled Aaron Phypers 'Wants Brandi Glanville' to Testify About 'Sleeping With Denise Richards' in Divorce Battle to 'Prove' Estranged Wife 'Cheated'... So He Can 'Get Some Money'

"He likely is trying to prove she lied so he can get some money," they speculated. "Brandi never wavered from her story, but Denise, that season of RHOBH, was very anxious about what Aaron would think. If Brandi testifies about them sleeping together, it would technically prove in a court of law that Denise cheated. And that could potentially fare well for any settlement/alimony for Aaron."

The source claimed Richards is "known to lie" and "plays the role of victim really well."

"Who gets an alleged black eye from their husband, then goes walking with them hand in hand for paparazzi photos after they supposedly beat you?” they questioned. "It's weird, and it doesn't track."

The insider concluded: "Denise is a trained actress at the end of the day. And let's just say they know how to play roles."