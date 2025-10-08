EXCLUSIVE: Financially Troubled Aaron Phypers 'Wants Brandi Glanville' to Testify About 'Sleeping With Denise Richards' in Divorce Battle to 'Prove' Estranged Wife 'Cheated'... So He Can 'Get Some Money'
Oct. 8 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
As Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers battle it out, reports have surfaced that the star's estranged husband called on Brandi Glanville to testify – and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal why.
"Aaron obviously wants Brandi to testify in his divorce case with Denise because it would likely help him if Brandi testified about what went on years ago," an insider claimed, referring to a storyline on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Glanville claimed she had slept with Richards, something she continually denied.
Aaron Phypers Is 'Likely Trying to Prove' Denise Richards 'Lied'
"He likely is trying to prove she lied so he can get some money," they speculated. "Brandi never wavered from her story, but Denise, that season of RHOBH, was very anxious about what Aaron would think. If Brandi testifies about them sleeping together, it would technically prove in a court of law that Denise cheated. And that could potentially fare well for any settlement/alimony for Aaron."
The source claimed Richards is "known to lie" and "plays the role of victim really well."
"Who gets an alleged black eye from their husband, then goes walking with them hand in hand for paparazzi photos after they supposedly beat you?” they questioned. "It's weird, and it doesn't track."
The insider concluded: "Denise is a trained actress at the end of the day. And let's just say they know how to play roles."
Denise Richards Made Abuse Allegations Against Aaron Phypers
As RadarOnline.com reported, Richards testified for two days in an effort to get her temporary restraining order against Phypers to be a permanent one.
In one incident she claims Phypers “smashed me on the top of my head with the palm of his hand while screaming at me repeatedly, 'Give me your f------ phone.'"
"I was disoriented from the surgery and was fearful he may seriously injure me, especially since I was recovering from a complex surgery, so I gave him my phone,” she added.
In addition to the hotel incident, Richards discussed three other times she claimed Phypers' abuse caused her harm.
Denise Richards Claimed Aaron Phypers Said She Would 'Disappear' If She Called 911
In April, on a trip back from Chicago, she alleged Phypers was "squeezing [my] head so hard, my back was on the floor of our hotel room."
She added he was allegedly slamming her head into the floor, and it "felt like he was crushing my skull."
Still, after another confrontation, he told her she would "disappear" if she called 911.
Pamela Brogardi, Richards' makeup artist, also testified on her behalf, insisting Phypers told Richards "I'll break your f------ legs" after he came into a room at his Malibu wellness center where she was doing Richards' glam for the day.
Aaron Phypers Has Denied Abusing Denise Richards
The makeup artist went on to describe an alleged incident that took place sometime "between 2020 and 2022" where she noticed multiple bruises on Richards’ thigh, which she noted were "maybe half the size" of her palm.
When she asked Richards about the bruises, she revealed she "was scared."
"She seemed like she was scared and feared for her life," she elaborated. "She was very scared that night. He didn’t care if anyone was around or not. He went after her, and that’s what scared her."
Regardless of the horrific allegations she made, she confirmed she had never seen Phypers hit Richards at any point.
Phypers, for his part, has continually denied abusing Richards, telling a news outlet, "These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect. I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims."