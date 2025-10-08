Taylor Swift Accused of 'Cheap Trick' in Desperate Bid to Break Album Sales Records — Leaving Adele and Other A-List Stars 'Furious'
Oct. 8 2025, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift has been accused of using a "cheap trick" to boost her album sales and break records, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Swift, 35, was enjoying the release of her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl – which included several limited-edition color vinyl variants, limited batch of signed CDs and even listening parties at theaters across the country – insiders claimed the pop superstar's business tactics "enraged" fellow A-list artists, including Adele.
'The Life of a Showgirl' Album Sales
Swift's latest album has reportedly sold an astonishing 3.2 million digital and physical copies since its release on October 3 – and The Life of a Showgirl is expected to continue its reign at the top of the charts as the billionaire slashed the iTunes price down to $4.99.
A rival executive reportedly slammed the Fate of Ophelia singer for seemingly dropping the price of the album within days of its release so she can break yet another sales record.
The source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "It's a cheap trick – literally. Taylor's gaming the system. Everyone knows it."
According to another source, "everyone" included Adele, 37, whose 2015 debut album 25 sold over 3 million copies in its first week, a record the British singer held until The Life of a Showgirl.
She's said to be "quietly livid" over Swift slashing prices to gain more album sales.
The source said: "Adele believes records should be earned, not discounted. She worked for those numbers — Taylor's just buying them."
Adele isn't alone in feeling annoyed and jaded by the Wood singer's industry tactics.
A Grammy winner echoed: "If we all dropped our albums to five bucks, we'd all go platinum."
Another source added: "Taylor plays to win – and right now, no one can stop her."
While animosity and resentment may be brewing among her industry peers, Swift's devoted fans seemingly could not care less about what methods she deployed to claim her spot at the top of music charts.
If anything, The Life of a Showgirl appeared to be one of the most highly-anticipated releases for Swifties in the wake of the 35-year-old wrapping her massively successful Eras Tour, shutting down theories about reputation (taylor's version) – and, of course, her recent engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.
Billie Eilish Calls Out 'Wasteful' Tactics to Boost Album Sales
This isn't the first time Swift has come under fire by fellow musicians.
Last year, Billie Eilish spoke out about the music industry's impact on the environment, specifically the album sales rat race that has evolved in recent years.
Eilish said: "We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it's very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging … which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money."
She added: "Then it's some of the biggest artists in the world making f---ing 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.
"It's so wasteful, and it's irritating to me that we're still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it's all your favorite artists doing that s---."
While Eilish later clarified, after Swifties waged war against the singer and her fans on social media, her comments were not directed at Swift or any specific person, the damage had been done.
At the time, Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft was dwarfed by the release of Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, which also saw multiple vinyl variants and special edition copies available for sale.