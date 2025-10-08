Taylor Swift Accused of 'Cheap Trick' in Desperate Bid to Break Album Sales Records — Leaving Adele and Other A-List Stars 'Furious'

This isn't the first time Swift has come under fire by fellow musicians.

Last year, Billie Eilish spoke out about the music industry's impact on the environment, specifically the album sales rat race that has evolved in recent years.

Eilish said: "We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it's very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging … which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money."

She added: "Then it's some of the biggest artists in the world making f---ing 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.

"It's so wasteful, and it's irritating to me that we're still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it's all your favorite artists doing that s---."