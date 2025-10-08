Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Accused of 'Cheap Trick' in Desperate Bid to Break Album Sales Records — Leaving Adele and Other A-List Stars 'Furious'

Split photo of Taylor Swift, Adele
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's album sales boosting 'cheap trick' has enraged Adele and other artists, sources claimed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Taylor Swift has been accused of using a "cheap trick" to boost her album sales and break records, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Swift, 35, was enjoying the release of her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl which included several limited-edition color vinyl variants, limited batch of signed CDs and even listening parties at theaters across the country – insiders claimed the pop superstar's business tactics "enraged" fellow A-list artists, including Adele.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Life of a Showgirl' Album Sales

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift's 12th studio album 'The Life of a Showgirl' sold 3.2 million digital and physical copies since being released on October 3.

Swift's latest album has reportedly sold an astonishing 3.2 million digital and physical copies since its release on October 3 – and The Life of a Showgirl is expected to continue its reign at the top of the charts as the billionaire slashed the iTunes price down to $4.99.

A rival executive reportedly slammed the Fate of Ophelia singer for seemingly dropping the price of the album within days of its release so she can break yet another sales record.

The source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "It's a cheap trick – literally. Taylor's gaming the system. Everyone knows it."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Adele
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Adele has been 'quietly livid' over her album sales record being broken.

According to another source, "everyone" included Adele, 37, whose 2015 debut album 25 sold over 3 million copies in its first week, a record the British singer held until The Life of a Showgirl.

She's said to be "quietly livid" over Swift slashing prices to gain more album sales.

The source said: "Adele believes records should be earned, not discounted. She worked for those numbers — Taylor's just buying them."

Adele isn't alone in feeling annoyed and jaded by the Wood singer's industry tactics.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift's devoted fans seemingly could not care less about what methods she deployed
Source: MEGA

Swift's devoted fans seemingly could not care less about what methods she deployed.

A Grammy winner echoed: "If we all dropped our albums to five bucks, we'd all go platinum."

Another source added: "Taylor plays to win – and right now, no one can stop her."

While animosity and resentment may be brewing among her industry peers, Swift's devoted fans seemingly could not care less about what methods she deployed to claim her spot at the top of music charts.

If anything, The Life of a Showgirl appeared to be one of the most highly-anticipated releases for Swifties in the wake of the 35-year-old wrapping her massively successful Eras Tour, shutting down theories about reputation (taylor's version) – and, of course, her recent engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement

Billie Eilish Calls Out 'Wasteful' Tactics to Boost Album Sales

Split photo of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish
Source: MEGA

Billie Eilish sparked a war with Swifties when she slammed artists who released multiple album variants to boost sales.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry

EXCLUSIVE: The Paranoid Reasons Justin Trudeau 'Still Doesn't Want the World to Know He's Still Quietly Dating Katy Perry'

Photo of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's VERY Different Takes on Their Split Revealed

This isn't the first time Swift has come under fire by fellow musicians.

Last year, Billie Eilish spoke out about the music industry's impact on the environment, specifically the album sales rat race that has evolved in recent years.

Eilish said: "We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it's very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging … which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money."

She added: "Then it's some of the biggest artists in the world making f---ing 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.

"It's so wasteful, and it's irritating to me that we're still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it's all your favorite artists doing that s---."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

While Eilish later clarified, after Swifties waged war against the singer and her fans on social media, her comments were not directed at Swift or any specific person, the damage had been done.

At the time, Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft was dwarfed by the release of Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, which also saw multiple vinyl variants and special edition copies available for sale.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.