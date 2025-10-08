CBS News' New Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss Botched her Audition to Replace Fellow Conservative Meghan McCain on 'The View' After 'Failing to Connect' With Audience

"Bari is a thoughtful and creative leader who is deeply committed to journalism’s historic ideals: honesty, doggedness, and fierce independence," Alex Chitty, who worked with Weiss at The Free Press, gushed following the decision. "Any journalistic institution would be lucky to have her in charge."

Not everyone is on board, however, as another former colleague reacted: "She's just gaming the system, with billionaires funding her career. She's never worked in a newsroom traditionally in the way that she’s going to. It just feels like cheating."

While Paul Friedman, a former top executive at both ABC News and CBS News, isn't exactly sure if Weiss can keep her reporting fair and balanced.

"She's been extremely outspoken about her views. She said some things that I can't conceive of somebody running a news division saying out loud," Friedman said. "We can only hope she means what she’s said about wanting to ensure fair and balanced journalism. But there's very little reason to hope for that, based on her record and on Paramount’s behavior in settling a spurious suit against CBS News and diminishing 60 Minutes.”