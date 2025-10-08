White House Insiders Tell Legendary Journalist Seymour Hersh Trump, 79, is Suffering From 'Diminished Faculties' — and Has Lost Ability to 'Read the Room' Like a Showman
Donald Trump's constant need to take credit for ending international conflicts and wars now has even some of his closest staffers convinced the president is suffering signs of dementia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
White House insiders claimed the 79-year-old has been exhibiting a diminished ability to size up and engage his once loyal audiences.
Trump has repeatedly taken credit for ending no fewer than seven wars since returning to office in January.
He insists the list of conflicts he's ended includes wars between Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.
During his speech to the members of the United Nations, Trump boasted: "They said they were unendable. You're never going to get them solved. Some were going for 31 years. … I ended seven wars, and in all cases, they were raging, with countless thousands of people being killed."
White House aides told legendary journalist Seymour Hersh, who writes on Substack, that the constant need for validation is yet another sign of Trump's "increasing mental disorganization and inability to focus at high-level meetings."
'Read the Room,' Donald
Trump doubled down on his boasts during a long-winded speech to US military leaders.
Hersh writes: "Most significantly, I was told, Trump, always masterful in dealing with crowds, large or small, is no longer able to 'read the room' – quickly size up the audience and let his instincts as a showman take over and get the audience engaged.
"It would have been refreshing, and perhaps unprecedented, for Trump to outline his views on foreign policy and give the assembled generals and admirals a chance to ask questions of their president. Instead, they got a reprise of Trump’s greatest triumphs."
Trump's Deeper Issues
Trump's puzzling public speeches, often filled with off-topic ramblings about his questionable health or the difficulty of stairs, have medical experts worried there may be deeper issues at play.
Clinical psychologist Dr Harry Segal said: "First, from his malignant narcissism, that is a severe narcissistic personality disorder which results in Trump's lack of empathy for others, his compulsive lying, his criminal behavior."
The expert added he and fellow clinical psychologist Dr John Gartner have been chronicling Trump's "incipient dementia." Psychotherapist Gartner previously claimed "there is absolutely no doubt” Trump has dementia.
He explained: "He goes off on these ramblings where he is confabulating things – weird things in which he’ll talk about Venezuelans and mental hospitals, and then he’ll talk about sharks and batteries or the late, great Hannibal Lecter and Silence of the Lambs."
No Fan of Stairs
During the president's speech on Sunday, October 5, in honor of the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, Trump went off on the topic of stairs and Joe Biden, as he ranted, "We had a horrible, horrible president who had no clue what the hell was happening.
"The chances of him walking down those stairs successfully were not good... And I have to be careful because one day I’m gonna probably fall."
Stairs have been Trump's arch-nemesis lately, and he is still steaming over an escalator at the UN building suddenly stopping just as he stepped on.
Trump, who is said to be suffering from swollen ankles, also said at the time: "All I got from the United Nations was an escalator on the way up that stopped in the middle… If the first lady wasn't in great shape, she would've fallen."