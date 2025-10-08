White House Insiders Tell Legendary Journalist Seymour Hersh Trump, 79, is Suffering From 'Diminished Faculties' — and Has Lost Ability to 'Read the Room' Like a Showman

Trump has repeatedly taken credit for ending no fewer than seven wars since returning to office in January.

He insists the list of conflicts he's ended includes wars between Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.

During his speech to the members of the United Nations, Trump boasted: "They said they were unendable. You're never going to get them solved. Some were going for 31 years. … I ended seven wars, and in all cases, they were raging, with countless thousands of people being killed."

White House aides told legendary journalist Seymour Hersh, who writes on Substack, that the constant need for validation is yet another sign of Trump's "increasing mental disorganization and inability to focus at high-level meetings."