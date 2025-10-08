Charlie Kirk 'Was Betrayed': Candace Owens Claims Conservative Activist 'Came to Me in Vivid Dream' to 'Communicate' After His Assassination... as She Continues to Fuel Conspiracy Theories

"I similarly, like I just said, had a vivid dream this weekend and Charlie came to me and he told me that he was betrayed,” she shared. "You don’t have to believe that, but I do believe that, and it was the immediate sense I got, actually. And I don’t know who exactly it is that betrayed him, but I also felt in the dream that it is soon going to be revealed. That it’s actually inevitable that it’s going to be revealed. That there is nothing and no one that is going to stop the truth from coming out and it is going to have international consequences."

"Take that to the bank," she concluded. "Quote me on that. Women tend to have a stronger intuition about people, I would say."

Owens’ dream comes fresh on the heels of her insisting the “federal government is lying about everything” involving Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson.

"How did Tyler Robinson turn himself in, as we were told, but also never confessed?" Owens asked her listeners. "Did he actually author those absurd fed messages? Because I'm thinking, no. Lastly, what was he doing at Dairy Queen? Doesn't really quite fit into our timeline."

Owens went on to insist Robinson allegedly "never confessed to this crime" and "still is pleading innocence on the shooting."

Aside from speaking about Robinson on her YouTube channel, Owens also discussed him on her social media.