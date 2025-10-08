Charlie Kirk 'Was Betrayed': Candace Owens Claims Conservative Activist 'Came to Me in Vivid Dream' to 'Communicate' After His Assassination... as She Continues to Fuel Conspiracy Theories
Oct. 8 2025, Published 12:57 p.m. ET
Conservative commentator Candace Owens, who has been sharing many allegations surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death, has claimed she had a vision of him recently in which he confessed something to her.
“I want you guys to know something. I want to share this with you. You can take it or you can leave it, but Charlie was betrayed,” she shared on her Candace podcast.
Candace Owens' Prior Dreams
“I’ve known this really since the first second, but I rarely have vivid dreams, and I did in fact have a very vivid one over the weekend,” she continued. “In fact, last time that I had a super vivid dream, I was pregnant. It tends to happen a lot to women when they’re pregnant.”
Owens detailed how she found out her then-producer was pregnant with a baby boy from a dream in 2023.
“I woke up and I immediately texted my producer in real life and I said, ‘Hey, you’re pregnant. Just so you know, it’s a boy,’ and then she found out that she was pregnant one week later,” said Owens, explaining: “I believe people can communicate in dreams on their way in and on their way out of this world.”
She then shared she had a similar dream about Kirk.
Candace Owens' Dream About Charlie Kirk
"I similarly, like I just said, had a vivid dream this weekend and Charlie came to me and he told me that he was betrayed,” she shared. "You don’t have to believe that, but I do believe that, and it was the immediate sense I got, actually. And I don’t know who exactly it is that betrayed him, but I also felt in the dream that it is soon going to be revealed. That it’s actually inevitable that it’s going to be revealed. That there is nothing and no one that is going to stop the truth from coming out and it is going to have international consequences."
"Take that to the bank," she concluded. "Quote me on that. Women tend to have a stronger intuition about people, I would say."
Owens’ dream comes fresh on the heels of her insisting the “federal government is lying about everything” involving Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson.
"How did Tyler Robinson turn himself in, as we were told, but also never confessed?" Owens asked her listeners. "Did he actually author those absurd fed messages? Because I'm thinking, no. Lastly, what was he doing at Dairy Queen? Doesn't really quite fit into our timeline."
Owens went on to insist Robinson allegedly "never confessed to this crime" and "still is pleading innocence on the shooting."
Aside from speaking about Robinson on her YouTube channel, Owens also discussed him on her social media.
Candace Owens Made a Lot of Allegations Regarding Tyler Robinson
“Tyler Robinson is not suicidal,” she claimed on her Instagram Story. “The entire narrative that was placed in the media about him having been suicidal is completely fictional, as are many other aspects of what we have been told.”
After claiming the notion Robinson’s father turned him in is “complete fiction,” she then made another stunning allegation.
“To the contrary, Tyler Robinson maintains his innocence and has never even been to the UVU campus,” she claimed.
“There are absolutely zero photos or videos that the campus can produce to the contrary. Which is why they have produced nothing other than a blurry image in which Tyler’s family knows is not him.”
She then again reiterated she wants to make it "clear" Robinson allegedly “never once expressed a suicidal thought.”
She also insisted the “dad did the right thing after realizing his son is guilty” narrative is “a federal concoction.”
How Did Charlie Kirk Die?
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kirk was at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his Turning Point USA fall 2025 tour.
About 20 minutes into his event, he was shot in the neck. After being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.
Robinson was taken into custody on September 13 and charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.