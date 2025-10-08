EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Ultra-Grim 'Death Outfit' Kate Middleton is Forced to Pack in Luggage for Every Single Royal Trip
Oct. 8 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kate Middleton is said to be "deeply unsettled" by one of the most macabre royal travel rules – a requirement she must carry a full mourning outfit in her luggage every time she leaves the country.
The Princess of Wales, 43, is known for her elegance and composure at public engagements, from playing tennis with Roger Federer to handing out design awards. But behind the glamour lies a centuries-old royal protocol dictating she must always be ready to appear in black should tragedy strike while abroad – a rule dating back to the death of King George VI in 1952.
A Rule Born from Royal Tragedy
A royal insider claimed: "It's an incredibly grim rule, and Kate hates it. The idea of planning for death every time she travels feels morbid and cruel. After her cancer scare, it's even harder for her to cope with. She doesn't like thinking about mortality, and this constant reminder leaves her anxious and, at times, genuinely traumatized."
The rule stems from a moment in royal history involving Queen Elizabeth II, then a young princess, who was caught unprepared in Kenya when her father died. With no mourning clothes packed, she had to remain on her aircraft upon landing in London until a black outfit was delivered, ensuring the public never saw her dressed inappropriately during a time of national grief.
Since then, all senior royals – including the future monarchs – have been required to travel with a "death outfit" ready for use at a moment's notice.
The Weight of Tradition
Another palace source claimed: "It's one of those unspoken customs that no one dares challenge because it's been part of royal life for so long. The black outfit represents respect and preparedness. But for Kate, who's already been through so much with her health, it can feel overwhelming. It's not something she wants to dwell on, but she doesn't have a choice."
A royal source said the rule highlights the monarchy's deep commitment to continuity. "The royal family has to appear steady, even when facing tragedy," they said.
"The public can never see them unprepared. That's why this custom – morbid as it may seem – still exists."
A Silent Reminder of Mortality
Middleton, who rarely wears black unless required for solemn occasions, is known to prefer bright colors that reflect optimism and accessibility.
Yet royal protocol dictates that she must pack at least one entirely black ensemble – including dress, hat, shoes, and gloves – for every foreign visit, no matter how short.
A former palace aide claimed: "She pays great attention to every detail of her wardrobe, but the black outfit is the one thing she hates packing. It's always neatly folded, tucked at the top of her luggage, and never mentioned. It's like a silent reminder of her mortality that follows her wherever she goes."
Facing Health Battles with Grace
Middleton previously revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer following what was initially described as abdominal surgery.
In a deeply emotional video message, the mom-of-three spoke of undergoing preventative chemotherapy and asked for "time, space, and privacy" as she focused on her recovery.
Sources close to the princess said the diagnosis had been a "devastating shock" for her family, but added she has shown remarkable strength throughout treatment.
Despite stepping back from public duties, she continues to receive regular briefings and remains closely involved in her charitable work, particularly in areas linked to early childhood and mental health.