Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Plans Taking Relationship with Scooter Braun ‘To the Next Level’ by Moving in Together — Just Three Months After They Started Dating

picture of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are cranking up the seriousness of their relationship and plan to move in together.

Oct. 10 2025, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney is planning on taking her relationship with Scooter Braun "to the next level," according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Euphoria actress wants the pair to move in together, having dated for just three months.

'Teenage Lovers'

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney has fallen for the music exec hard, according to pals.

According to pals, Sweeney, 28, and Braun, 44, are like "teenage lovers" who are constantly in contact with one another and are so infatuated, they want to take the next step — and the actress hopes that means shacking up together.

A friend said: "When they aren’t together, they are always on the phone, on FaceTime, and messaging each other all the time."

Another added: "They are also planning on moving in together in the next couple of months."

Insiders claim the move could happen by the end of the year, or early 2026.

Sweeney's 'An Old Soul'

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The actress wants to move in with Braun by the end of the year or early 2026, say pals.

Last week, pals close to Braun claimed the music exec is attracted to the actress because she's an "old soul," as well as her looks.

A friend said: "The attraction is she is hot as can be and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."

As their early-stages but "very real" romance amps up, Sweeney reportedly spent Labor Day weekend with Braun during a romantic Lake Tahoe retreat and even introduced him to her parents.

Low-Key Dates

picture of Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun

Scooter, here with Justin Bieber, has been spotted on several dates with the actress.

The "very happy" lovebirds were recently spotted holding hands during an outing with her parents as they enjoyed a Halloween amusement park excursion together.

In recent weeks, the actress and the businessman, who helped launched the career of Justin Bieber, have also been spotted on a number of intimate, low-key dates in Los Angeles.

There have been claims that the two have been together since April when they took in Lana Del Rey's performance at the Coachella Music Festival, but that claim has yet to be confirmed.

Sweeney ended her engagement with film producer Jonathan Davino, 42, in March

Braun divorced wife Yael Cohen in July 2021 after seven years of marriage. They have children Jagger, nine, Levi, seven, and Hart, five.

Aside from her love life, Sweeney has also been focusing on her career. Her new film, titled Christy, where she plays real-life boxer Christy Martin, came out last month.

picture of Sydney Sweeney and Christy Martin
Source: MEGA

Sweeney has earned plaudits for her role playing Christy Martin, pictured, in the movie 'Christy'.

Sweeney also marked a major milestone in her career, just two months after facing unrelenting backlash over her American Eagle campaign.

On Saturday, the star was honored with the Achievement in Acting Award for her performance in Christy at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

The actress appeared visibly elated in photos, beaming as she held her crystal award against the festival's step-and-repeat.

The honor caps off what has been a turbulent time for Sweeney, who ignited a heated online debate over her ad campaign for American Eagle jeans over the summer.

The campaign, which played on the phrase "good genes" featuring a blonde, blue-eyed star, sparked comparisons to Nazi propaganda and ignited accusations of racism and eugenics when it launched in July.

