Sydney Sweeney Plans Taking Relationship with Scooter Braun ‘To the Next Level’ by Moving in Together — Just Three Months After They Started Dating

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Euphoria actress wants the pair to move in together, having dated for just three months.

Sydney Sweeney is planning on taking her relationship with Scooter Braun "to the next level," according to new claims.

Sweeney has fallen for the music exec hard, according to pals.

According to pals, Sweeney, 28, and Braun, 44, are like "teenage lovers" who are constantly in contact with one another and are so infatuated, they want to take the next step — and the actress hopes that means shacking up together.

A friend said: "When they aren’t together, they are always on the phone, on FaceTime, and messaging each other all the time."

Another added: "They are also planning on moving in together in the next couple of months."

Insiders claim the move could happen by the end of the year, or early 2026.