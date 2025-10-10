'Teen Mom' Farrah Abraham Hits Back at Trolls Slamming Her for 'Pretending' Daughter Sophia, 16, is Pregnant With First Child — 'We Are Happy to Share Bits of Our Personal Lives Always'

Prior to revealing her tattoo, Sophia and Farrah, 34, teased her followers by hinting Sophia may be pregnant.

Farrah Abraham is clapping back at critics of her daughter Sophia Abraham 's tattoo reveal, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Sophia Abraham joked she was pregnant when revealing her tattoo.

"I have a surprise for you guys," read the text above the clip, which started with Sophia looking anxious while holding her stomach.

A woman’s voice was then heard screaming, "Oh my God!" as Farrah mouthed along.

Sophia then lifted her shirt to show off her new ink, with the words "I got my first tattoo" appearing on the screen. Farrah then looked at the tattoo and laughed, trying to act relieved she wasn’t going to be a grandma.

While some were critical of Sophia "faking" a pregnancy announcement, Farrah defended why Sophia did that.