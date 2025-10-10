Your tip
Exclusive

'Teen Mom' Farrah Abraham Hits Back at Trolls Slamming Her for 'Pretending' Daughter Sophia, 16, is Pregnant With First Child — 'We Are Happy to Share Bits of Our Personal Lives Always'

Photo of Farrah Abraham and Sophia Abraham
Source: @arika_stylezz_/Instagram

Farrah Abraham has once again defended her parenting.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Farrah Abraham is clapping back at critics of her daughter Sophia Abraham's tattoo reveal, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Prior to revealing her tattoo, Sophia and Farrah, 34, teased her followers by hinting Sophia may be pregnant.

Sophia Abraham Teases She's Pregnant

Photo of Sophia and Farrah Abraham
Source: @sophialabraham/Instagram

Sophia Abraham joked she was pregnant when revealing her tattoo.

"I have a surprise for you guys," read the text above the clip, which started with Sophia looking anxious while holding her stomach.

A woman’s voice was then heard screaming, "Oh my God!" as Farrah mouthed along.

Sophia then lifted her shirt to show off her new ink, with the words "I got my first tattoo" appearing on the screen. Farrah then looked at the tattoo and laughed, trying to act relieved she wasn’t going to be a grandma.

While some were critical of Sophia "faking" a pregnancy announcement, Farrah defended why Sophia did that.

Why Sophia Faked a Pregnancy Announcmenet to Debut Her Tattoo

Photo of Sophia and Farrah Abraham
Source: @sophialabraham/Instagram

Farrah called Sophia joking she was pregnant 'a great little prank.'

As fans of MTV's 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom franchises know, the entire goal of the network when the show started was to prevent teen pregnancy.

"Sophia decided to tease her 'pregnancy' at the start of the video because so many people that follow her think that the cycle of 16 and Pregnant will continue," Farrah explained. "Yet it's not."

"It was a great little prank for her following leading into the tattoo reveal, which is in the same place as her hands – all in jokes & TikTok fun!" Farrah added.

Farrah Responds to People Criticizing Her Parenting

Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham said 'there's always tattoo removal' if Sophia changes her mind.

Farrah also responded to people questioning her parenting with letting her daughter get a tattoo and post it with a "fake pregnancy" announcement.

"I will always be a parent over a friend," she noted. "I will always be the best person for my daughter to share her life with. It is legal. Our relationship is a safe space, and we are happy to share bits of our personal lives always."

"Life is about enjoying it," she added, noting if Sophia changes her mind, "there's always tattoo removal."

Sophia's 'Happy' With Her Tattoo

Source: @sophialabraham/Instagram

Sophia said she's 'been wanting a tattoo for a couple years.'

When previously talking with RadarOnline.com about Sophia's tattoo, Farrah shared she was "happy" she could be a "present and supportive mom."

"Even though I don't have tattoos, I just wanted to respect my daughter’s identity and what my daughter’s choices are," she continued, noting she's "happy" she was able to be with her daughter rather than Sophia going behind her back and "sneaking off to do this without me."

"I love my daughter and I’m happy I was there," she shared.

As far as Sophia, she detailed she was "very happy" with her new body art.

"I have been wanting a tattoo for a couple years, and I'm very grateful my mother allowed me to get my dream tattoo at 16," the 16-year-old said. "I took time doing research on tattoos and finding the right artist I wanted to get tatted by. Nick was the perfect guy -- very professional, high-quality products, and the tattoo turned out amazing!"

Sophia also expressed gratitude for Farrah allowing her to "do the things I want to express myself through my style and other body modifications."

