EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham's Daughter Sophia, 16, Gets Massive Stomach Tattoo After Receiving 'Teen Mom' Star's Full Support — 'I Just Want to Respect Her Identity'
Oct. 9 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham’s daughter, Sophia Abraham, debuted her massive new stomach tattoo – and, after, RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively to the mother-daughter duo about the new body art.
Sophia took to Instagram to show off her new tattoo, which was her first, alongside Farrah. The tattoo featured three large bats on either side of her stomach.
Sophia and Farrah Abraham Teased Foloweds by Suggesting The Teen Might Be Pregnant
They first teased their followers by suggesting Sophia might be pregnant.
"I have a surprise for you guys," read the text above the video, which started with Sophia looking nervous while holding her stomach.
A woman’s voice was then heard screaming, "Oh my God!" as Farrah mouthed along.
Sophia then lifted her shirt to show off her new ink, with the words "I got my first tattoo" appearing on the screen. Farrah then looked at the tattoo and laughed, trying to act relieved she wasn’t going to be a grandma.
Farrah Dishes on Sophia's New Body Art
When talking about the tattoo, Farrah told us, "I’m just happy I can be a really present and supportive mom. Even though I don't have tattoos, I just wanted to respect my daughter’s identity and what my daughter’s choices are.” Farrah added she's "happy" she was able to be with Sophia rather than her going behind her back and "sneaking off to do this without me." "I love my daughter and I’m happy I was there," she gushed.
Sophia Is 'Very Happy' With Her New Tattoo
As far as Sophia, she said she was "very happy" with her new body art.
"I have been wanting a tattoo for a couple years, and I'm very grateful my mother allowed me to get my dream tattoo at 16," she shared. "I took time doing research on tattoos and finding the right artist I wanted to get tatted by. Nick was the perfect guy -- very professional, high-quality products, and the tattoo turned out amazing!” Sophia also expressed gratitude for Farrah allowing her to "do the things I want to express myself through my style and other body modifications."
"I'm very happy she's breaking generational cycles and allowing me to be who I want freely," Sophia concluded.
Farrah's Parenting Praised
A fan online praised Farrah for accompanying Sophia to her first tattoo, stating, "I love how she’s literally completely opposite from you and you don’t treat her any different because of it."
"I honestly love Farrah for accepting her daughter for exactly who she wants to be. And supporting her 100%,” another added.