EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham's Daughter Sophia, 16, Gets Massive Stomach Tattoo After Receiving 'Teen Mom' Star's Full Support — 'I Just Want to Respect Her Identity'

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham’s daughter, Sophia Abraham, debuted her massive new stomach tattoo – and, after, RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively to the mother-daughter duo about the new body art. Sophia took to Instagram to show off her new tattoo, which was her first, alongside Farrah. The tattoo featured three large bats on either side of her stomach.

Article continues below advertisement

Sophia and Farrah Abraham Teased Foloweds by Suggesting The Teen Might Be Pregnant

Source: @sophialabraham/Instagram Sophia and Farrah teased followers before showing off Sophia's new body art.

They first teased their followers by suggesting Sophia might be pregnant. "I have a surprise for you guys," read the text above the video, which started with Sophia looking nervous while holding her stomach. A woman’s voice was then heard screaming, "Oh my God!" as Farrah mouthed along. Sophia then lifted her shirt to show off her new ink, with the words "I got my first tattoo" appearing on the screen. Farrah then looked at the tattoo and laughed, trying to act relieved she wasn’t going to be a grandma.

Article continues below advertisement

Farrah Dishes on Sophia's New Body Art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrahabraham) Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram Farrah said she's 'happy' she was able to be with Sophia while she got her tattoo.

When talking about the tattoo, Farrah told us, "I’m just happy I can be a really present and supportive mom. Even though I don't have tattoos, I just wanted to respect my daughter’s identity and what my daughter’s choices are.” Farrah added she's "happy" she was able to be with Sophia rather than her going behind her back and "sneaking off to do this without me." "I love my daughter and I’m happy I was there," she gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

Sophia Is 'Very Happy' With Her New Tattoo

As far as Sophia, she said she was "very happy" with her new body art. "I have been wanting a tattoo for a couple years, and I'm very grateful my mother allowed me to get my dream tattoo at 16," she shared. "I took time doing research on tattoos and finding the right artist I wanted to get tatted by. Nick was the perfect guy -- very professional, high-quality products, and the tattoo turned out amazing!” Sophia also expressed gratitude for Farrah allowing her to "do the things I want to express myself through my style and other body modifications." "I'm very happy she's breaking generational cycles and allowing me to be who I want freely," Sophia concluded.

Farrah's Parenting Praised

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: @farrahabraham/Instagram Farrah's parenting was praised after Sophia got a tattoo.