EXCLUSIVE: Radar Audits Prince William and Kate Middleton's MASSIVE Property Portfolio as Couple Embark on New Life in 'Forever Home'
Oct. 9 2025, Published 2:28 p.m. ET
Prince William and Kate Middleton are beginning a new chapter in what sources describe as their "forever home" – but RadarOnline.com can reveal their extensive property portfolio, stretching from London to Norfolk and now Windsor, has sparked fresh fascination over how the couple manage such a vast royal real estate empire.
The 43-year-old Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly preparing to move out of Adelaide Cottage, their family base since 2022, and into Forest Lodge, a 300-year-old Grade II listed mansion nestled within Windsor Home Park.
A New Chapter at Forest Lodge
Their move marks yet another major transition for the couple, whose relocations over the years have mirrored the stages of their personal and royal lives, from newlyweds in Anglesey to young parents in Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall.
A royal watcher said: "Each of William and Kate's moves has marked a fresh stage in their journey together. When their son George was born in 2013, they settled in Anglesey while William served with the RAF, and later, they made Anmer Hall in Norfolk their home base when he became an air ambulance pilot."
"William and Kate have always picked homes that suit the chapter they're in. Their move to Forest Lodge isn't about luxury – it's about building a lasting family home. They're focused on giving the children a sense of continuity, especially with George preparing to start a new school."
Forest Lodge, described by one royal aide as a "slice of Georgian elegance," features a chandelier-lit ballroom, tennis court, and marble fireplaces, alongside restored period details. It underwent a $2.5million renovation in 2001, preserving its original stonework, Venetian windows, and intricate plaster cornices. Sources say the Wales family fell in love with the property's privacy and proximity to both Windsor Castle and the countryside.
"They see this as their forever home," an insider said. "It's close enough to London for William's duties but far enough to give the children the quiet upbringing they both value."
From RAF Life to Royal Duties
Over the years, William and Kate's homes have reflected both royal tradition and a desire for normalcy. Their first marital home, a modest four-bedroom property on the Bodorgan estate in Anglesey, offered them seclusion while William served in the RAF.
"This island has been our first home together, and it will always be an immensely special place for us both," William said at the time.
They later divided their time between Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace – a 20-room residence once belonging to Princess Margaret – and Anmer Hall in Norfolk, a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II.
The 10-bedroom Georgian mansion became their sanctuary during the pandemic and later served as the backdrop for Kate’s 2024 video announcing the end of her cancer treatment.
The Meaning of Home for the Wales Family
A royal source noted: "Anmer will always be their escape, but Forest Lodge gives them something different – permanence. They're ready to settle somewhere they can stay for decades."
Their current home, Adelaide Cottage, though picturesque with its candy-pink façade and maritime-inspired décor, is said to feel "too small" for their growing family and staff. "It's been wonderful, but it's not practical anymore," the source added. "Forest Lodge offers the space and privacy they need as their royal roles evolve."
With George, 12, preparing for secondary school and Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, following close behind, the move to Forest Lodge marks the start of what insiders call "the most stable and rooted chapter yet" in the Wales family's royal journey.
Inside Their $60 Million Royal Portfolio
A RadarOnline.com audit of the pair's property portfolio shows between them, William and Kate are understood to have access to at least five royal residences, valued collectively at more than $60million.
Their portfolio includes Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, worth an estimated $20million, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, valued around $7million, Adelaide Cottage near Windsor, thought to be worth $5million, as well as their former Anglesey home, once rented.
Their newest property, Forest Lodge, is said by experts to be worth more than $25million following the extensive restorations being carried out on the home.