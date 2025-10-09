EXCLUSIVE: Radar Audits Prince William and Kate Middleton's MASSIVE Property Portfolio as Couple Embark on New Life in 'Forever Home'

Their move marks yet another major transition for the couple, whose relocations over the years have mirrored the stages of their personal and royal lives, from newlyweds in Anglesey to young parents in Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall.

A royal watcher said: "Each of William and Kate's moves has marked a fresh stage in their journey together. When their son George was born in 2013, they settled in Anglesey while William served with the RAF, and later, they made Anmer Hall in Norfolk their home base when he became an air ambulance pilot."

"William and Kate have always picked homes that suit the chapter they're in. Their move to Forest Lodge isn't about luxury – it's about building a lasting family home. They're focused on giving the children a sense of continuity, especially with George preparing to start a new school."

Forest Lodge, described by one royal aide as a "slice of Georgian elegance," features a chandelier-lit ballroom, tennis court, and marble fireplaces, alongside restored period details. It underwent a $2.5million renovation in 2001, preserving its original stonework, Venetian windows, and intricate plaster cornices. Sources say the Wales family fell in love with the property's privacy and proximity to both Windsor Castle and the countryside.

"They see this as their forever home," an insider said. "It's close enough to London for William's duties but far enough to give the children the quiet upbringing they both value."