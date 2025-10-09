EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Hid Digs at Royal Family' in Wardrobe for Her Latest Netflix Series — 'It's Subtle, But Unmistakeable'

Meghan Markle has secretly taken a sartorial swipe at the royal family in the second season of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, with style experts telling RadarOnline.com her wardrobe carries "a quiet but unmistakable message" about her independence from the monarchy.

The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex appeared in the new trailer for the series – now fully released after its August 26 premiere – decked out in soft cashmeres, linen shirts, and loose tailoring, far removed from the formal, structured looks she sported as a working royal.

According to fashion analysts, these choices aren't just aesthetic – they're symbolic.