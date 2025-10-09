Your tip
Meghan Markle
EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Hid Digs at Royal Family' in Wardrobe for Her Latest Netflix Series — 'It's Subtle, But Unmistakeable'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has subtly mocked the royals with hidden wardrobe clues in her Netflix series.

Oct. 9 2025, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle has secretly taken a sartorial swipe at the royal family in the second season of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, with style experts telling RadarOnline.com her wardrobe carries "a quiet but unmistakable message" about her independence from the monarchy.

The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex appeared in the new trailer for the series – now fully released after its August 26 premiere – decked out in soft cashmeres, linen shirts, and loose tailoring, far removed from the formal, structured looks she sported as a working royal.

According to fashion analysts, these choices aren't just aesthetic – they're symbolic.

Meghan's Wardrobe Speaks Volumes

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Meghan Markle showcased a new relaxed style in her Netflix series.

A California stylist commented: "Her updated look makes it clear that she's no longer dressing like a duchess. She's choosing to express her own identity – more relaxed, modern, genuine and relatable."

Another fashion source said Markle's wardrobe change between the first and second seasons of her Netflix show was "very intentional," mirroring "Meghan's transition from a royal persona to a California creative."

A production insider confirmed Markle was "heavily involved" in shaping the visual identity of the new series, including her wardrobe.

"Each outfit was selected with purpose," the insider said. "The style may seem effortless, but every detail is thoughtfully crafted to make a statement: she's finished playing the role of royalty. There's a quiet message in it – she's proving she doesn't need crowns or titles to command attention."

The Message Behind the Montecito Lifestyle

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

She swapped royal formality for soft cashmeres and loose tailoring.

The new season of With Love, Meghan follows the Duchess as she hosts celebrity guests at her Montecito home, blending cooking, gardening and lifestyle tips with conversations about creativity and community.

This season's line-up of guests included Chrissy Teigen, Tan France and chefs José Andrés, Samin Nosrat, David Chang, Clare Smyth, as well as Christina Tosi.

Our sources added Markle's choice of clothing mirrors the themes of the show – simplicity, confidence and an attempt at appearing authentic.

One said: "Meghan's perfected 'quiet luxury with intention' with her new TV wardrobe. It's not about flaunting her money or status – it's about richness in texture, warmth, and understated confidence. Each outfit feels deliberate yet effortlessly natural."

Redefining Royal Through Fashion

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan took full control of her show's visual identity.

A Hollywood stylist added the duchess' fresh wardrobe serves as a "visual declaration of freedom."

They said: "The palace polish and protocol are gone. Meghan's style now mirrors the life she's created – laid-back yet still aspirational. It embodies a California coolness that stands in clear contrast to the structured image she once had in Britain."

Insiders also believe the shift is Markle's way of reclaiming her public narrative.

"She's fully aware that every detail will be analyzed," said a source close to the production.

"Rather than shying away from that, she's using fashion as a form of expression. It's understated, but for those who notice, the message is unmistakable – she's redefining what it means to be royal."

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/INSTAGRAM

Her effortless style mirrored her life as a modern creative.

It definitely shows she's no longer got any interest in trying to play the role of a royal, but to relate to others as a contemporary woman, wife and mother for the sake of her lifestyle brand.

"She's taking control of her own narrative – and doing it through her wardrobe."

It also looks very like Gwyneth Paltrow's wardrobe that she sports on social media, who Meghan is desperate to copy in every way.

