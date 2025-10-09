'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Jokes 'My Holes Are Dried Up' as She Celebrates Her 83rd Birthday On Show
Oct. 9 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Joy Behar made her cohosts blush when discussing how her body parts have changed during the star's 83rd birthday celebration on The View, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comedian joked that "my holes have dried up" when introducing a personal item she was putting up for a charity auction in honor of her big day, but it turned out she wasn't referring to her private parts.
'Dried Up' Holes
In honor of Behar's big day on Tuesday, October 7, each host brought a personal item to auction off to raise money for The Retreat, a charity supported by birthday gal that provides safety and shelter for victims of domestic abuse.
The funny lady announced the segment by telling viewers, "In honor of my 39th birthday, it’s time for my annual birthday tag sale. And because I’m such a giver, everyone of you can get in on the fun because we have some personal items that belong to me and my co-hosts."
When introducing her item, Behar noted, "Now, I have a fabulous collection of clip-on earrings. Whenever I see them, I buy them, because my holes are dried up," as her several cohosts burst into laughter and the comedian had a sly smile.
Cursed Earrings?
The fiery red head was referring to how she can no longer wear pierced earrings. She went on to reveal her auction item, which was a pair of Oscar de la Renta clip-on earrings, along with an autographed earring stand.
Behar revealed she found the earrings at a yard sale held by a couple who were divorcing, snarking, "So touching, isn't it?"
"If you get these, you might get a divorce, so it might be worth buying them," she joked while showing off the large gold floral petal earrings with a large crystal dangling from each.
A True Libra?
Behar went on to discuss how her Libra birthdate has brought out certain well-known traits during The View's Behind the Table podcast that followed the show.
The show's executive producer, Brian Teta, asked what her favorite thing was about being part of the horoscope sign, as Behar noted that she's "supposed to be very balanced."
After Teta joked that's not one of her strong suits, Behar explained, "I'm very fair, though. And I think that's more to the point. I don't like unfairness. It bothers me tremendously. It does. It does."
Behar also noted that her star sign is likely the reason for her famously left-wing views.
"I'm very fair-minded. And I think that's what makes me a progressive Democrat."
John Lennon Assassination Bombshell: We Reveal How Vengeful FBI Boss 'Brainwashed' Shooter Mark David Chapman on What Would've Been the Beatles Legend's 85th Birthday
'An Irrelevant Loser'
Behar's liberal viewpoints have caused numerous feuds with President Donald Trump, resulting in very harsh criticism from the White House.
In July, she raved about former President Barack Obama. Behar sneered that Trump is "so jealous" of his Democrat predecessor because "Obama is everything that he is not. Trim. Smart. Handsome. Happily married."
White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers immediately shot back: "Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."