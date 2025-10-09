'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Jokes 'My Holes Are Dried Up' as She Celebrates Her 83rd Birthday On Show

The comedian joked that "my holes have dried up" when introducing a personal item she was putting up for a charity auction in honor of her big day, but it turned out she wasn't referring to her private parts.

Joy Behar made her cohosts blush when discussing how her body parts have changed during the star's 83rd birthday celebration on The View , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Behar joked about her 'holes' drying up but was referring to her earlobes.

In honor of Behar's big day on Tuesday, October 7, each host brought a personal item to auction off to raise money for The Retreat, a charity supported by birthday gal that provides safety and shelter for victims of domestic abuse.

The funny lady announced the segment by telling viewers, "In honor of my 39th birthday, it’s time for my annual birthday tag sale. And because I’m such a giver, everyone of you can get in on the fun because we have some personal items that belong to me and my co-hosts."

When introducing her item, Behar noted, "Now, I have a fabulous collection of clip-on earrings. Whenever I see them, I buy them, because my holes are dried up," as her several cohosts burst into laughter and the comedian had a sly smile.