Donald, 79, Ogles 37-year-old Reporter After She Flatters His Ego by Telling Him She's Recovered From 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

After FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and "Ice Barbie" Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem hyped up their leader, Trump opened the floor to allow his loyal guests to share stories about allegedly being attacked by Antifa, which is an anti-fascist movement that the administration has branded a domestic terrorist organization.

At one point, Brandi Kruse, an ex-TV journalist turned conservative mouthpiece, said, "I'm living proof that you can recover from TDS," which is a term used to describe liberals' negative reactions to the controversial president.

She explained: "I had strong Trump Derangement Syndrome for about eight years. This is one of the reasons I've recovered from it. And by the way, it's much better to not have TDS... I'm happier, healthier, more successful. I even think I got a little more attractive after I got rid of my Trump derangement."

"Very attractive," Trump quickly replied. "I'm glad you no longer have TDS. I feel very good about that."