Donald, 79, Ogles 37-year-old Reporter After She Flatters His Ego by Telling Him She's Recovered From 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'
Oct. 9 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was left drooling over a female reporter after she claimed she is no longer suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, October 8, the president welcomed conservative influencers and commentators to discuss Antifa, and it turned into a lengthy conference of just praising Trump.
What Did Trump Tell Brandi Kruse?
After FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and "Ice Barbie" Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem hyped up their leader, Trump opened the floor to allow his loyal guests to share stories about allegedly being attacked by Antifa, which is an anti-fascist movement that the administration has branded a domestic terrorist organization.
At one point, Brandi Kruse, an ex-TV journalist turned conservative mouthpiece, said, "I'm living proof that you can recover from TDS," which is a term used to describe liberals' negative reactions to the controversial president.
She explained: "I had strong Trump Derangement Syndrome for about eight years. This is one of the reasons I've recovered from it. And by the way, it's much better to not have TDS... I'm happier, healthier, more successful. I even think I got a little more attractive after I got rid of my Trump derangement."
"Very attractive," Trump quickly replied. "I'm glad you no longer have TDS. I feel very good about that."
Kruse, 37, also aimed her rage at several White House correspondents in the room, as she lashed out, "I'm a reporter in Seattle, and frankly, I could not care any less what any of you have to say about this meeting."
The UnDivided with Brandi Kruse host added: "We're not here for you. I'm not here to convince you that Antifa is a real thing, because if you have not come to that conclusion by now, you are never going to come to that conclusion because you don't want to see it. And you're going to say it's just a bunch of right-wing conservative influencers who are spinning a tail."
Trump is no stranger to voicing his opinions on a woman's looks, as he has done it several times. Earlier this year, while dissing the physical appearances of "aged" New York Senator Chuck Schumer and "slob" Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, the 79-year-old looked across the table at Bondi.
Trump 'Flirts' With Pam Bondi
"When you're in politics, looks don't matter," Trump quipped while gazing at Bondi. "Look at Pam, I would never say she's beautiful, because that would be the end of my political career," the former reality star added, as his followers erupted in laughter. However, not everyone on social media found Trump's "creepy" comments hilarious.
"What does looks have to do with anything?" one X user said, as another blasted, "So sexual harassment is back."
Another remarked: "Because it's totally appropriate for the sitting president to comment on the physical appearance of his female cabinet members..."
Following Trump's comments, top body language expert Inbaal Hongiman exclusively told RadarOnline.com, "The moment he mentions Pam by name, his gestures shift. His hands come closer together, forming a narrow channel – a strikingly more affectionate stance compared to his usual broad gestures."
Hongiman added: "These narrower movements resemble an embrace, almost a cuddle. He raises his palms upward in a submissive gesture and nods his head apologetically. He may resist openly calling Pam beautiful, but his body language betrays the thought."
Despite his "flirtatious' ways, the politician has been married to Melania Trump since 2005.