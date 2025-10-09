John Lennon Assassination Bombshell: We Reveal How Vengeful FBI Boss 'Brainwashed' Shooter Mark David Chapman on What Would've Been the Beatles Legend's 85th Birthday

Across two separate books, authors Fenton Bresler and Phil Strongman each argued the CIA recruited Chapman as a "sleeper assassin" to silence the former Beatle.

Chapman was said to have acted like a "zombie" when he shot and killed Lennon outside of his apartment building, The Dakota, in New York City on December 8, 1980, and then calmly waited for police to arrest him, according to Bresler's Who Killed John Lennon?

Former New York Police Department Detective Author O'Connor, who interrogated Chapman, noted: "He looked as if he could have been programmed."