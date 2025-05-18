EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal How Elvis Presley Secretly Plotted With FBI to Have John Lennon Booted Out of the U.S. – After Beatle Dared to Mock The King

Elvis Presley despised Beatle John Lennon – and the success the English moptops were enjoying at his expense – so much The King plotted with FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover to have him banished from America, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And the feeling was mutual – Lennon openly insulted and mocked Presley during their one and only meeting, so upsetting the crooner he made it a personal mission to ruin the tart-tongued Lennon’s life.

After Presley – himself a chronic abuser of prescription drugs – coaxed President Richard Nixon into appointing him as special drug enforcement agent, complete with badge, Presley set his sights on Lennon, according to a blockbuster new book, Elvis Meets the Beatles, by Chris Hutchins and Peter Thompson.

The authors obtained FBI files detailing Presley's meeting with FBI agents, in which he said he thought the Beatles' music was a subversive influence.