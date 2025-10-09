'It Terrifies Me': Candace Owens Reveals 'She and Tucker Carlson Were On An Assassination Target List' and Urged to 'Lay Low' After Charlie Kirk Was Killed
Oct. 9 2025, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
Conservative commentator Candace Owens has made a shocking new reveal, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
According to Owens, she — along with Tucker Carlson — was on a list to be assassinated the day Charlie Kirk died.
Candace Owens Questioned Who Said She Was on an Assassination List
“I do not accept - nor do you guys - that Charlie Kirk lost his life because he really pissed off the trans lobby,” Owens began. “It terrifies me to think that on the day Charlie died, I got multiple phone calls from people who said that me and Tucker [Carlson] should lay low because we’re also on the list.” Owens noted she was never “specifically told” who told people she was on a list.
“Was that supposed to be a threat to me and Tucker?” she continued. “To have us watch the public execution of a friend of ours and then to call us and to say you should lay low for a little bit because we’re hearing that you guys are on a list.” Owens questioned why the person who informed her of the list wasn’t more “forthcoming” in telling her “exactly” who they’d hear the intel from.
“And I said, I remember saying, ‘Did the feds say this? Who said this specifically? Why aren’t they calling me and Tucker? Why am I calling Tucker and telling him about this?’” she asked.
Candace Owens Said the People 'We Are Fighting Are Dangerous'
“And I did. He will tell you that. The day that Charlie Kirk was shot this really happened. And I’m coming out of the grief stage and I’m realizing I think that was an element of this. To send a signal. To shoot him in the throat. To say we took out his voice and we will take yours out, too. And that’s terrifying and that’s real,” she added.
She claimed the people “we are fighting are dangerous.”
“Do not underestimate them,” she advised. “They are dangerous and they are haughty and they are growing increasingly desperate. And panicked people that are evil in this way are not people that you want to play with.”
Owens noted “people are nervous” and insisted “everyone is feeling it.”
“And that’s why I decided — I don’t know what’s gonna happen, okay? I don’t know how many days I have on this planet. I do know what I’m fighting for. And I do know this life is not it,” she declared.
Candace Owens' Dream About Charlie Kirk
Owens has been very vocal about Kirk since his death, recently sharing he came to her in a “vivid dream.”
“I want you guys to know something. I want to share this with you. You can take it or you can leave it, but Charlie was betrayed,” she said on her podcast.
She then went into details about her dream, stating, “Charlie came to me and he told me that he was betrayed.”
"You don’t have to believe that, but I do believe that, and it was the immediate sense I got, actually. And I don’t know who exactly it is that betrayed him, but I also felt in the dream that it is soon going to be revealed. That it’s actually inevitable that it’s going to be revealed. That there is nothing and no one that is going to stop the truth from coming out and it is going to have international consequences,” she added.
How Did Charlie Kirk Die?
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kirk was at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his Turning Point USA fall 2025 tour.
About 20 minutes into his event, he was shot in the neck. After being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.
Tyler Robinson was taken into custody on September 13 and charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.