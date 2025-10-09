'It Terrifies Me': Candace Owens Reveals 'She and Tucker Carlson Were On An Assassination Target List' and Urged to 'Lay Low' After Charlie Kirk Was Killed

According to Owens, she — along with Tucker Carlson — was on a list to be assassinated the day Charlie Kirk died.

Candace Owens questioned if being told they were on an assassination list was supposed to be 'a threat' to her and Tucker Carlson.

“I do not accept - nor do you guys - that Charlie Kirk lost his life because he really pissed off the trans lobby,” Owens began. “It terrifies me to think that on the day Charlie died, I got multiple phone calls from people who said that me and Tucker [Carlson] should lay low because we’re also on the list.” Owens noted she was never “specifically told” who told people she was on a list.

“Was that supposed to be a threat to me and Tucker?” she continued. “To have us watch the public execution of a friend of ours and then to call us and to say you should lay low for a little bit because we’re hearing that you guys are on a list.” Owens questioned why the person who informed her of the list wasn’t more “forthcoming” in telling her “exactly” who they’d hear the intel from.

“And I said, I remember saying, ‘Did the feds say this? Who said this specifically? Why aren’t they calling me and Tucker? Why am I calling Tucker and telling him about this?’” she asked.