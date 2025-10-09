Your tip
Trump's Enemy Gavin Newsom Mocks 'Dozy Don' After the Prez, 79, Appears to Fall Asleep During White House Meeting as Dementia Fears Erupt

gavin newsom donald trump
Source: mega/x.com/atrupar

Gavin Newsom called out Donald Trump for appearing to fall asleep during a White House meeting.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2025, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Move over, "Sleepy" Joe, here comes "Dozy Don".

President Trump has been mocked and ridiculed online for appearing to fall asleep during a White House roundtable, RadarOnline.com can report, as concern for his mental health reaches new highs.

donald trump
Source: mega

The president had called the conservative roundtable to discuss Antifa.

Trump called for the special meeting of conservative aides and influencers to discuss the anti-fascist movement Antifa. However, midway through the event, the president was caught on camera struggling to stay alert.

The 79-year-old's eyelids drooped and closed repeatedly as he stared emotionlessly while a speaker droned on. Outside of a few slight head nods, the president remained motionless.

His assumed drowsiness seemed to wake up at least one critic – California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been sarcastically targeting the president repeatedly on social media.

Newsom, 57, shared a clip of the moment, and bashed: "Honestly thought this was a still image when I first started watching."

Later, the governor's press office doubled down on the sarcasm, retweeting the same clip, only this time slamming in all caps: "DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH 'TYLENOL??'"

Signs of Dementia?

trump
Source: x.com/atrupar

Critics insisted it seemed at times he was struggling to stay awake.

Trump's quick shut-eye comes as experts continue to speculate if the oldest occupant of the White House could be showing signs of dementia.

On Wednesday, several Washington insiders told legendary journalist Seymour Hersh, who writes on Substack, there are serious concerns over Trump's "increasing mental disorganization and inability to focus at high-level meetings."

They point to the president's constant need to take credit for ending international conflicts and wars.

Trump has repeatedly taken credit for ending no fewer than seven wars since returning to office in January, and did so once more during his lengthy speech to US military leaders.

Trump's Entertainment Ability

donald trump
Source: mega

It's just the latest incident as medical experts worry about the president's mental health.

Hersh writes: "Most significantly, I was told, Trump, always masterful in dealing with crowds, large or small, is no longer able to 'read the room' – quickly size up the audience and let his instincts as a showman take over and get the audience engaged.

"It would have been refreshing, and perhaps unprecedented, for Trump to outline his views on foreign policy and give the assembled generals and admirals a chance to ask questions of their president. Instead, they got a reprise of Trump's greatest triumphs."

Medical Experts Worried

trump
Source: mega

Trump has raised fears he may be suffering from dementia.

Trump's puzzling public speeches, often filled with ramblings that veer way off topic, have medical experts worried that deeper issues may be at play.

Clinical psychologist Dr Harry Segal said: "First, from his malignant narcissism, that is a severe narcissistic personality disorder which results in Trump's lack of empathy for others, his compulsive lying, his criminal behavior."

The expert added he and fellow clinical psychologist Dr John Gartner have been chronicling Trump's "incipient dementia." ﻿Psychotherapist Gartner previously claimed "there is absolutely no doubt" Trump has dementia.

He explained: "He goes off on these ramblings where he is confabulating things – weird things in which he’ll talk about Venezuelans and mental hospitals, and then he’ll talk about sharks and batteries or the late, great Hannibal Lecter and Silence of the Lambs."

