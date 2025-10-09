Your tip
'There's Something Seriously Wrong With Her!': Megyn Kelly Blasts Meghan Markle for 'Trolling' Prince Harry over 'Dead Mother' After Duchess Posted Video Near Princess Diana's Paris Death Site

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has been slammed by Megyn Kelly for 'trolling' Prince Harry by posting video near Princess Diana crash site.

Oct. 9 2025, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Megyn Kelly has blasted Meghan Markle for posting a video on social media filmed by Princess Diana's death site in Paris.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator, 54, also claimed the Duchess’s marriage to Prince Harry is nearing its "end" during her scathing rant.

'Who Would Do That?'

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Kelly says she 'wasn't surpised' by Markle for posting the controversial video.

Markle, 44, sparked controversy last week when she posted a video taken by herself with her feet resting on a seat as she was being driven in Paris, which happened to be close by to where Princess Diana was fatally killed in a car crash in 1997.

The Duchess, 44, faced a huge backlash as a result of the "insensitive" video, which Kelly took to task in her latest outburst at the former Suits' star.

She said: "What is that? Who would do that? Like, there's seriously something wrong with her.

"The callousness of that behavior, I mean, speaks volumes about who she is, but I'm not surprised.

"And your relationship with Harry, who trolls their spouse over their dead mother? I mean, talk about places you should not go. But it doesn't surprise me."

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Kelly also hit out Meghan's claim she was 'bullied' during time in royal family.

She continued: "This season in her stupid Netflix show, which is not really a new season, it's just the carryover from the first season, and she tried to paint it as a second, as a renewal, so she sounded better."

She then criticized one of Markle's guests, model Chrissy Teigen, as she branded her "a terrible bully."

The rant continued as she then hit out at Markle's claims of being "bullied" during her time in the royal family.

"Yes, there is no question that she and Harry bullied that queen (Queen Elizabeth) in the last two years of her life and accelerated her death.

"In my view, why would she go on with Oprah and try to say the royal family are a bunch of racists while Prince Philip was dying in the hospital, and Queen Elizabeth was not too far behind him. She didn't care."

Major Critic

Photo of Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

This isn't the first time Kelly has laid into Markle.

She added: "Look what she did to her own dad, disowning him after all the heart attacks.

"Her stepsister, who she she has absolutely no kindness for no empathy whatsoever, and the dad – disowning him because he didn't know how to handle the paparazzi when he was a regular civilian who got thrust into royal life.

"She has ostracized or bullied everybody in her orbit from the beginning of time, as far as we can tell, while always elevating herself into even before this princess status."

picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Kelly predicts Markle's marriage to Harry is nearly at its 'end.'

Kelly signed of her rant with her prediction surrounding Markle’s marriage to Harry, 41, adding: “It's got to be toward the end, I mean they had to stay together for a little while after Megxit so they could make it look like it wasn't a big mistake and they really did have this love affair and you know get their Netflix deal.

"There is no chance this marriage is going to last. It's really just a question of when, not if."

