'There's Something Seriously Wrong With Her!': Megyn Kelly Blasts Meghan Markle for 'Trolling' Prince Harry over 'Dead Mother' After Duchess Posted Video Near Princess Diana's Paris Death Site

Markle, 44, sparked controversy last week when she posted a video taken by herself with her feet resting on a seat as she was being driven in Paris, which happened to be close by to where Princess Diana was fatally killed in a car crash in 1997.

The Duchess, 44, faced a huge backlash as a result of the "insensitive" video, which Kelly took to task in her latest outburst at the former Suits' star.

She said: "What is that? Who would do that? Like, there's seriously something wrong with her.

"The callousness of that behavior, I mean, speaks volumes about who she is, but I'm not surprised.

"And your relationship with Harry, who trolls their spouse over their dead mother? I mean, talk about places you should not go. But it doesn't surprise me."