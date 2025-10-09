'Sex and the City' Star Bridget Moynahan Rips TV Husband Chris Noth for On-set Behavior That Left Kristin Davis Speechless

Noth was a staple on Sex and the City, appearing as Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw’s on-again-off-again love interest for all six seasons. He also appeared in both movies, with the couple getting married at the end of the first one. When Sex and the City’s spin-off, …And Just Like That, premiered, he was on it for one episode before his character was killed off.

Relatively soon after the premiere, Noth was accused of sexual assault by three women. Two of the alleged incidents took place in 2004 in Los Angeles and in 2015 in New York.

The third person who accused him of sexual misconduct was actress Zoe Lister-Jones, who alleged it happened when they previously worked together.