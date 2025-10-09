Your tip
Bridget Moynahan

'Sex and the City' Star Bridget Moynahan Rips TV Husband Chris Noth for On-set Behavior That Left Kristin Davis Speechless

Composite photo of Bridget Moynahan and Chris Noth.
Source: MEGA

Bridget Moynahan slammed Chris Noth for his behavior on set of 'Sex and the City.'

Profile Image

Oct. 9 2025, Published 11:26 a.m. ET

Bridget Moynahan has slammed Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth for his behavior on set, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Moynahan, who played Noth’s character Mr. Big’s wife, Natasha Naginsky, appeared on the October 6 episode of Kristin Davis’s Are You a Charlotte? podcast, and the two swapped stories from the set.

Chris Noth Didn't Seem to Know Who Bridget Moynahan Was on the Set of 'Sex and the City'

Photo of Bridget Moynahan
Source: MEGA

Bridget Moynahan said Chris Noth would say it was nice to meet her every time they were on set.

“Every time Chris Noth would be like, “‘Hi, nice to meet you,'” Moynahan shared. "[I was] like, "Dude, I’m your wife.'"

Davis was stunned by Moynahan’s revelation and began laughing. After composing herself, she said, “Oh, my God, that is classic.”

Moynahan then joked it took her exiting the series for Noth to remember her name on the set.

Chris Noth Was Accused of Sexual Assault

Photo of Chris Noth
Source: MEGA

Three women accused Chris Noth of sexual assault.

Noth was a staple on Sex and the City, appearing as Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw’s on-again-off-again love interest for all six seasons. He also appeared in both movies, with the couple getting married at the end of the first one. When Sex and the City’s spin-off, …And Just Like That, premiered, he was on it for one episode before his character was killed off.

Relatively soon after the premiere, Noth was accused of sexual assault by three women. Two of the alleged incidents took place in 2004 in Los Angeles and in 2015 in New York.

The third person who accused him of sexual misconduct was actress Zoe Lister-Jones, who alleged it happened when they previously worked together.

Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Sarah Jessica Parker Released a Statement on the Allegations Against Chris Noth

Photo of Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis
Source: MEGA

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis said they were 'deeply saddened' to hear the allegations against Chris Noth.

While Noth denied the allegations, he was fired from his role on CBS’s The Equalizer.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” the network said in a statement at the time.

Davis, Parker, and Cynthia Nixon shared a joint statement following the accusations against him: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Carrie Bradshaw Could Still Return

Photo of Sarah Jesica Parker
Source: MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker's beloved character Carrie Bradshaw could still potentially make another comeback to TV.

After three seasons …And Just Like That was canceled.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the character of Carrie Bradshaw could still potentially make a comeback.

“She’s alive,” executive producer Elisa Zuritsky told a media outlet, noting Parker is showrunner Michael Patrick King’s muse.

"The reason he says 'I've said goodbye before, and I've come back,' is because it's true,” she added. “I don't like to be too final about things. Life is long. I mean, we've seen a lot of things happen."

