'SATC' Star Chris Noth Denies Abuse Allegations, Confirms He 'Strayed on My Wife'

"You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it's just a little side dance, and it's fun," he shared. "You're not hurting anybody. No one's going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable. And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It's like, 'Well, I'm not going to get this chance again.'"

The actor's character "Mr. Big" died in the first episode of the Sex and the City reboot following several sexual assault allegations, and his character in The Equalizer was also killed off after the first two allegations made headlines.

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it," his former costars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis previously shared in a statement.

No criminal charges have been filed after the four women came forward. The allegations date back to 2004.