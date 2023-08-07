'SATC' Star Chris Noth Denies Abuse Allegations, Confirms He 'Strayed on My Wife'
Former Sex and the City star Chris Noth broke his silence about the abuse allegations, stating his only fault was cheating on his wife, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Noth doubled down on his initial statement that any sexual encounters he was involved in were consensual, vehemently denying any misconduct on his part in a new interview.
"I strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture," he told USA Today. "What it isn't, is a crime."
The former And Just Like That star has been married to his longtime spouse, Tara Wilson, since 2012.
The couple share three children together. Noth said that he's been keeping a low profile to protect his family, telling the outlet that he's had heart-to-heart talks with his 15-year-old.
"You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it's just a little side dance, and it's fun," he shared. "You're not hurting anybody. No one's going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable. And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It's like, 'Well, I'm not going to get this chance again.'"
The actor's character "Mr. Big" died in the first episode of the Sex and the City reboot following several sexual assault allegations, and his character in The Equalizer was also killed off after the first two allegations made headlines.
"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it," his former costars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis previously shared in a statement.
No criminal charges have been filed after the four women came forward. The allegations date back to 2004.
He's now directing and performing in "Rhinoceros" at a Massachusetts theater and questions how his future will look.
"I'm not going to lay down and just say it's over," he said. "It's a salacious story, but it's just not a true one. And I can't just say 'Well, OK, that's it for me' because of that. I'm an actor. I have other things that I want to do creatively. And I have children to support."
"I can't just rest on my laurels," he continued, noting a civil lawsuit may one day arise.
"People are afraid of all this. Fear is the overriding operative word when it comes to whether they believe it or not. ... I have to just continue on. It's rough, because people are scared, and their fear leads them. And I have to just persevere because I still have a creative life."
Noth said he has been focused on his mental health, spending time with his loved ones, hiking, and meditating.