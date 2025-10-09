EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Her Hippie Influencer Lover 'Set to Adopt Pet in Preparation for Madonna-Style Family'
Oct. 9 2025, Published 11:14 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal broody Jennifer Aniston is preparing for a major new chapter with her new partner, wellness guru Jim Curtis – starting with adopting a pet together as a "trial run" before expanding their family through adoption.
The 56-year-old Friends star, who recently took her relationship with Curtis, 49, public, has long been known for her love of rescue animals. Now, sources say she's ready to take that nurturing instinct to the next level.
A Family Dream in the Making
After Aniston and Curtis were spotted in New York walking Curtis' rescue dog Odie, insiders reveal their shared love of animals has inspired plans to welcome a new "fur baby" – which they say is a first step toward what friends describe as the actress' dream of creating a "Madonna-style adoptive family."
A friend close to the actress said: "Jennifer and Jim have been talking a lot about starting a family, and given her age, adoption is the obvious route. She's incredibly inspired by how Madonna has built her family with love through adoption.
"But before taking that leap, Jen wants to see how she and Jim work as a team – so they've decided to start small with a rescue puppy. It's like a family trial run, and they couldn't be more excited."
Aniston already shares her Los Angeles home with three beloved dogs – Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, Lord Chesterfield, a Labrador Retriever, and Sophie, a Pit Bull mix – who she often calls her "babies."
Her lavish Bel-Air mansion even includes a custom-built kennel and play area dubbed the "puppy palace."
Last year, she said in an interview about the animals: "They're living, breathing, pure, good love. It's literally having love bombs just sitting on either side of you."
A Calming Love Connection
According to friends, the relationship with Curtis has brought a renewed sense of peace and joy into Aniston's life.
"She's radiating happiness," one insider said. "Jim has this peaceful, spiritual vibe that really centers her. They spend time meditating, hiking, and enjoying the little things – nature, animals, and real connection. She even refers to him as her anchor."
Curtis, a transformational coach and hypnotherapist, reportedly dotes on his rescue dog Odie, who has become a fixture in the couple's public outings.
"Odie is always by Jim's side, and Jen adores that about him," the insider added. "She's completely taken with how kind and calm he is. He's blended in perfectly with her dogs – it already feels like one big happy family."
Preparing to Adopt Together
Sources say the couple has started looking at rescue shelters and have been in touch with a Los Angeles animal charity about adopting a puppy together.
"They're carefully looking into everything and taking a really mindful approach," said a source close to Aniston. "They want to be certain they have the time and commitment to do it right. Jen sees it as something they can experience together – a small but meaningful family project."
But those close to the pair say there's more to their plans than just puppy love.
"Jennifer has spoken for years about her wish to adopt a child," a friend said.
"She feels she's finally in the right emotional and spiritual place to make it happen. Jim's fully supportive, and they both agree there's no set number – they'll just follow their hearts."
Still, friends caution that life isn't always picture-perfect.
"They're really happy right now, but the relationship is still fresh," the source said.
"They haven't been tested by any major challenges yet. Getting this puppy will show how they manage things as a team – it's a loving but important first step."