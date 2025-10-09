EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Her Hippie Influencer Lover 'Set to Adopt Pet in Preparation for Madonna-Style Family'

The 56-year-old Friends star, who recently took her relationship with Curtis, 49, public, has long been known for her love of rescue animals. Now, sources say she's ready to take that nurturing instinct to the next level.

RadarOnline.com can reveal broody Jennifer Aniston is preparing for a major new chapter with her new partner, wellness guru Jim Curtis – starting with adopting a pet together as a "trial run" before expanding their family through adoption.

After Aniston and Curtis were spotted in New York walking Curtis' rescue dog Odie, insiders reveal their shared love of animals has inspired plans to welcome a new "fur baby" – which they say is a first step toward what friends describe as the actress' dream of creating a "Madonna-style adoptive family."

A friend close to the actress said: "Jennifer and Jim have been talking a lot about starting a family, and given her age, adoption is the obvious route. She's incredibly inspired by how Madonna has built her family with love through adoption.

"But before taking that leap, Jen wants to see how she and Jim work as a team – so they've decided to start small with a rescue puppy. It's like a family trial run, and they couldn't be more excited."

Aniston already shares her Los Angeles home with three beloved dogs – Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, Lord Chesterfield, a Labrador Retriever, and Sophie, a Pit Bull mix – who she often calls her "babies."

Her lavish Bel-Air mansion even includes a custom-built kennel and play area dubbed the "puppy palace."

Last year, she said in an interview about the animals: "They're living, breathing, pure, good love. It's literally having love bombs just sitting on either side of you."