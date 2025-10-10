'Devastated' Lori Loughlin's Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Already Been on Dates' Following Shock Split — 'It's Been a Rough Time for Her'
Oct. 10 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Lori Loughlin's estranged husband has reportedly already moved on with other women, RadarOnline.com can report, as hopes for a happy reconciliation have cratered.
The former Full House star announced her split from husband Mossimo Giannulli last week after 28 years of marriage.
RadarOnline.com first revealed back in May that the relationship was fizzling out, after Giannulli, 62, became fed up playing "second fiddle" to Loughlin's Hollywood comeback.
Last Friday, Loughlin, 61, fessed up, releasing a statement disclosing the pair are currently "living apart and are taking a break from their marriage."
While fans and romantics have been holding their breath, hoping the couple could find a way back together, insiders say that'll never happen now.
"They will not reconcile, there is currently no chance, and will ultimately divorce," a source told US Weekly.
Giannulli Already Dating?
While Loughlin has not been out since the announcement, Giannulli has already been on several "dates with women."
Hints of their marriage troubles started popping up earlier this year. In May, RadarOnline.com revealed cracks within their relationship were beginning to appear after Loughlin made several red carpet appearances alone.
An insider told us at the time: "He’s sick of playing second fiddle to her Hollywood comeback. Mossimo doesn’t want to stand stupidly by her side on the red carpet if he can help it, so he’s just opting not to go."
Giannulli and Loughlin's Prison Stint Revealed
The pair nearly fell apart much earlier, after they were each sent to prison for their roles in the "Operation Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, in which they paid a half-million-dollar bribe to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.
In 2020, they both pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud charges. Loughlin received a two-month jail sentence along with a fine of $150,000 and 150 hours of community service following the guilty plea.
She began her sentence at a federal prison in Dublin, California, in October of 2020 and was released that December.
Giannulli received a five-month sentence with a fine of $250,000 and 250 hours of community service.
He began his prison sentence in November of 2020 and was transferred to home confinement in April of 2021, about a month before his sentence ended.
Tensions Boil Over
"Their prison stints nearly destroyed their marriage," an insider previously said. "There was a lot of tension when they got out."
Following the scandal, Loughlin returned to the small screen with roles in When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, a spinoff of When Calls the Heart, in December 2021.
According to the source, the actress' jobs were the only thing keeping the marriage together at the time.
"Lori and Mossimo already did a lot of finger-pointing over the way their lives got turned upside down when they were accused of paying bribes and lying to get their unqualified daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California," the insider shared.
"She would have held it against Mossimo if she hadn’t been taken back into the acting community."