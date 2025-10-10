'Devastated' Lori Loughlin's Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Already Been on Dates' Following Shock Split — 'It's Been a Rough Time for Her'

RadarOnline.com first revealed back in May that the relationship was fizzling out, after Giannulli, 62, became fed up playing "second fiddle" to Loughlin's Hollywood comeback.

Last Friday, Loughlin, 61, fessed up, releasing a statement disclosing the pair are currently "living apart and are taking a break from their marriage."

While fans and romantics have been holding their breath, hoping the couple could find a way back together, insiders say that'll never happen now.

"They will not reconcile, there is currently no chance, and will ultimately divorce," a source told US Weekly.