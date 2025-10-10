EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family 'Secretly Using Prince Andrew to Distract From Their Other Scandals' — 'He's the Perfect Scapegoat for Their Hidden Sins'

The renewed focus on Andrew comes following the release of Andrew Lownie's explosive new biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which details the prince's financial dealings, his enduring ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the mystery of how he continues to fund his lavish lifestyle.

While the revelations have reignited public anger toward the disgraced royal, courtiers are said to see a "silver lining" – that Andrew's scandals help to divert scrutiny from ongoing questions about the royal family's finances, and King Charles' and Prince William's growing wealth from the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.

A palace insider said: "It always seems to work out neatly – whenever there's an awkward headline about royal finances or the King's wealth, something about Andrew conveniently pops up. He's become the family's built-in scapegoat, the one people can safely criticize, and it takes attention away from everyone else."