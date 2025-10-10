Reality TV Icon, 69, Looks 'Totally Unrecognizable' In New Video After Undergoing $150K Facelift — Leaving Fans Completely Baffled

Jenner is no stranger to plastic surgery. She underwent a facelift in 2011, which was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The mother of six also underwent a breast augmentation in the 1980s, while going on to change the size of her implants over the years. Jenner is also a big fan of Botox and other age-fighting treatments.

When it came to her latest facelift, Jenner dished in August that she had it done because "I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."

"Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself," she continued. "If you feel comfortable in your skin, and you want to age gracefully, meaning you don’t want to do anything, then don’t do anything. But, for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version."