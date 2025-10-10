Reality TV Icon, 69, Looks 'Totally Unrecognizable' In New Video After Undergoing $150K Facelift — Leaving Fans Completely Baffled
Oct. 10 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
A reality TV icon has left fans confused by looking like a completely different person in a rare video without makeup, following her dramatic facelift, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood power player has been known for years as a significant fan of cosmetic work. However, her latest trip to the doctor was highlighted by her smooth, wrinkle-free skin, with no makeup to hide any flaws, despite the star turning 70 in November.
Bare-Faced Beauty
None other than Kris Jenner allowed herself to appear bare-faced in a TikTok video shared by her celebrity hairdresser, Chris Appleton, on Thursday, October 9.
Jenner, 69, had her hair up in a towel, which highlighted her youthful visage. The Kardashians star's eyebrows and eyelids appeared to have undergone a lift, while her lower face had no lines around her mouth, along with what appeared to be a tightened jawline.
However, Jenner's skin didn't have the "pulled" look associated with some facelifts, appearing so natural. She previously praised the incredible work credited to New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine by her team.
'Unrecognizable'
In the video, Jenner did a swipe to debut a new platinum blonde look courtesy of Appleton, 42. While showing off her new hair color, the momager had a glam makeup job while wearing a leather jacket and a statement necklace.
Fans were more shocked by Jenner's dewy-faced look, thanks to her facelift, than by the stunning hair makeover.
"Didn’t even recognize her at first," one user commented, while a second added, "I was like, who tf is this. I read the caption, but I still didn’t know until all that makeup on."
"That's crazy. I didn't realize that was her until the reveal," a third fan noted, while a fourth said that her new facelift was "Money well spent."
'This Is Aging Gracefully'
Jenner is no stranger to plastic surgery. She underwent a facelift in 2011, which was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
The mother of six also underwent a breast augmentation in the 1980s, while going on to change the size of her implants over the years. Jenner is also a big fan of Botox and other age-fighting treatments.
When it came to her latest facelift, Jenner dished in August that she had it done because "I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."
"Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself," she continued. "If you feel comfortable in your skin, and you want to age gracefully, meaning you don’t want to do anything, then don’t do anything. But, for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version."
'Elegant and Natural' Facelift Results
While Jenner didn't give away the exact secrets of her incredible facelift, Dr. Vivek Bansal, MD, and board-certified plastic surgeon, told RadarOnline.com exclusively, that it appeared she underwent a "SMAS facelift combined with a neck lift."
The former is a procedure that focuses on tightening the lower two-thirds of the face and neck.
"The results are elegant and natural, showing careful attention to preserving her facial anatomy rather than creating an overly tight look," Dr. Bansal raved.
He added, "She may also have had complementary treatments such as laser resurfacing, dermal fillers, or Botox to smooth fine lines and maintain skin quality."