Face-lift, Neck-lift, Laser Resurfacing, Dermal Fillers and Botox: Top Doc Spills on The Extreme Plastic Surgery Routine That Gave Kris Jenner, 69, a Drastic Plastic New Look

Kris Jenner finally dished about undergoing a second facelift to help her age "gracefully," and a top plastic surgeon exclusively tells RadarOnline.com about the myriad of procedures she appears to have undergone.

The Kardashians star, 69, spilled, "I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," about the cosmetic work that her team previously credited to New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine.

"Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself," Jenner explained. "If you feel comfortable in your skin, and you want to age gracefully, meaning you don’t want to do anything, then don’t do anything. But, for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version."