Face-lift, Neck-lift, Laser Resurfacing, Dermal Fillers and Botox: Top Doc Spills on The Extreme Plastic Surgery Routine That Gave Kris Jenner, 69, a Drastic Plastic New Look
Kris Jenner finally dished about undergoing a second facelift to help her age "gracefully," and a top plastic surgeon exclusively tells RadarOnline.com about the myriad of procedures she appears to have undergone.
The Kardashians star, 69, spilled, "I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," about the cosmetic work that her team previously credited to New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine.
"Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself," Jenner explained. "If you feel comfortable in your skin, and you want to age gracefully, meaning you don’t want to do anything, then don’t do anything. But, for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version."
Surgery Results Revealed
"From her refreshed appearance, it looks like Kris underwent a well-executed facelift, most likely a SMAS facelift combined with a neck lift," Dr. Vivek Bansal, MD, and board-certified plastic surgeon, told RadarOnline.com.
"The results are elegant and natural, showing careful attention to preserving her facial anatomy rather than creating an overly tight look. She may also have had complementary treatments such as laser resurfacing, dermal fillers, or Botox to smooth fine lines and maintain skin quality."
Dr. Bansal noted that results like Jenner's are often "the product of multiple procedures over time."
The momager previously got a facelift in 2011, which was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Jenner has also confessed to regularly using Botox.
Non-Surgical Options
While Jenner has achieved the platinum standard in elite cosmetic work, Dr. Bansal says there are other ways to achieve her look without undergoing surgery.
"Patients seeking similar results without surgery can explore dermal fillers to restore midface volume, and non-invasive tightening devices such as ultrasound or radiofrequency," he revealed.
He continued: "Microneedling with RF," where fine needles and radiofrequency energy are used to stimulate collagen production, as well as "fractional lasers can also improve skin quality and elasticity."
Even a less-invasive mini-lift "can offer a subtle but noticeable improvement with less downtime."
Not 'Overdone'
"The key to a natural, beautiful facelift lies in the surgeon’s expertise and artistry. A great facelift should leave a patient looking rested and youthful, not pulled or overdone," Dr. Bansal said about what patients should keep in mind.
He notes that Jenner’s refreshed result "reflects both surgical skill and consistent maintenance treatments, which help her look timeless."
Jenner's Motivation Towards Honesty
The Kardashian-Jenner empire boss debuted her new facelift publicly at Lauren Sánchez's Parisian bachelorette party in May.
Since then, the San Diego, California, native has revealed how she ensured her daughters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie, were well aware of all the nips and tucks she underwent during her most recent procedure, as they are no strangers to great cosmetic work.
"Of course, my daughter Kylie went with me, while Kim was present at all times on FaceTime," she said about how her two most successful kids were entirely on board with their mom's latest work.
Jenner decided to come clean about her facelift to help others who lack confidence and feel self-conscious about the effects of aging.
"I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about themselves," Jenner spilled.
She happily added: "Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful."