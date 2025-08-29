EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Refusing to Join Forces with Harry' to Mark 30th Anniversary of Tragic Mom Princess Diana's Death

One source close to Harry claimed: "He wants to do something meaningful in memory of his mom, and he wants to make her proud. He feels strongly that the anniversary should be marked together, not apart.

"But William is refusing to join forces, especially if Harry's wife, Meghan, is involved. For Harry, it is painful – he thinks their mother would be devastated by the rift."

Warring William and Harry last publicly stood side by side in 2021 when unveiling a statue of Diana at Kensington Palace, but relations have deteriorated further since then.

Markle, 44, accused the royal family of failing to support her when she was suicidal and alleged that racist comments were made about their son during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Friends of William say the remarks "cut deeply" and are stopping him from reuniting with Harry.