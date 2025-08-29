EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Refusing to Join Forces with Harry' to Mark 30th Anniversary of Tragic Mom Princess Diana's Death
Prince William is resisting his brother's pleas for a public reconciliation to mark the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death "with everything he's got," sources tell RadarOnline.com.
Insiders say the future king's stubborn stance has left his estranged younger brother Harry "totally frustrated" a unified family tribute to the tragic royal may never happen.
William Says No to Harry's Plan for Reunion
The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex has told friends he hopes the milestone in 2027 can be the moment he and William, 43, finally heal their fractured bond.
Harry believes their mother would want her sons united, and he has privately pushed for joint events, including support at the Invictus Games, which will return to the UK in the same year.
Meghan's Drama Still Keeps Brothers Apart
One source close to Harry claimed: "He wants to do something meaningful in memory of his mom, and he wants to make her proud. He feels strongly that the anniversary should be marked together, not apart.
"But William is refusing to join forces, especially if Harry's wife, Meghan, is involved. For Harry, it is painful – he thinks their mother would be devastated by the rift."
Warring William and Harry last publicly stood side by side in 2021 when unveiling a statue of Diana at Kensington Palace, but relations have deteriorated further since then.
Markle, 44, accused the royal family of failing to support her when she was suicidal and alleged that racist comments were made about their son during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Friends of William say the remarks "cut deeply" and are stopping him from reuniting with Harry.
Kate Middleton Not Ready for Public Make-Up
One insider claimed: "William feels things are still raw and a lot of damage has been done. He is not ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with Harry in public for any reason."
William's wife, Kate Middleton, 43, is also said to be struggling with the fallout.
A source claimed: "She clearly respects Diana, but some of the comments from Harry and Meghan have left their mark. She would like to move on, yet she does not feel prepared for a public reconciliation. The situation is messy, and that makes William wary."
Harry, however, remains determined. He has told confidants the next two years represent a unique chance to reset the family dynamic.
A friend said: "Harry believes the anniversary gives them a perfect opportunity to reconcile. He feels it should be all for Diana, both boys standing side-by-side."
King Charles Wants Peace
King Charles, 76, has signaled his desire for unity, as he undergoes treatment for cancer.
A royal aide said: "Charles would love nothing more than for Harry to be back in the fold. He has always said there is a place for Harry and Meghan if they want it. But the real issue lies with the brothers. William feels he must protect the monarchy and the institution."
Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, 67, recently drew parallels between Kate and the late princess Diana.
"I think Kate is continuing Diana's legacy," he said. "I think William and Harry see me as carrying their mother's baton as well. They know I protect her legacy and that I'm proud to be associated with an incredible human being like Diana."