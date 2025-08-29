EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp Set to Be Rescued From Hollywood Wilderness by Very Single Actor — Who Thinks They'd Make 'Perfect Boys Club'

Depp, 62, was widely ostracised in the aftermath of his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, during which allegations of abuse saw his career fractured and him frozen out of Hollywood.

He was dropped from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, removed from high-profile projects, and faced a media climate that labelled him "shunned, dumped, booted, deep-sixed, cancelled."

But since winning his defamation trial against Heard in 2022, industry insiders say he is well on his way to "slowly rebuilding his reputation and standing in Hollywood."

One insider said: "He's appeared in foreign films and is now ready to reengage with the industry in LA."