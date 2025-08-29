Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Johnny Depp
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp Set to Be Rescued From Hollywood Wilderness by Very Single Actor — Who Thinks They'd Make 'Perfect Boys Club'

Photo of Johnny Depp
Source: MEGA

Johnny Depp's Hollywood comeback may soon be complete.

Aug. 29 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

Johnny Depp may have been cast adrift from Hollywood, but Orlando Bloom is throwing him a lifeline, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It comes in the form of newly-single Bloom resurrecting the original Pirates of the Caribbean crew.

Depp Plots Comeback After Exile

Photo of Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom has championed Depp’s return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean.'

Depp, 62, was widely ostracised in the aftermath of his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, during which allegations of abuse saw his career fractured and him frozen out of Hollywood.

He was dropped from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, removed from high-profile projects, and faced a media climate that labelled him "shunned, dumped, booted, deep-sixed, cancelled."

But since winning his defamation trial against Heard in 2022, industry insiders say he is well on his way to "slowly rebuilding his reputation and standing in Hollywood."

One insider said: "He's appeared in foreign films and is now ready to reengage with the industry in LA."

Jerry Bruckheimer Open To Depp's Return

Photo of Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Depp has slowly rebuilt his Hollywood reputation after legal battles.

Bloom, 48, voiced support for Depp's return while speaking at Fan Expo Chicago. "I would personally love to see everybody back (in Pirates)," he said.

"I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back."

His declaration comes amid rumblings of a sixth Pirates installment, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer affirming he'd back Depp's return "if he likes the way the part's written."

Depp's Hollywood isolation began around 2018 and 2019 following Heard's accusations and a UK libel case he lost, leading Warner Bros. to remove him from the Fantastic Beasts series and Disney distancing itself from the star.

Though he achieved a partial legal vindication in 2022 – winning $10million in damages – many in Hollywood remained wary of associations with him.

Bloom Pushes For Full 'Pirates' Reunion

Photo of Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Bloom called for a full 'Pirates' cast reunion at Fan Expo Chicago.

But one insider said about his looming comeback: "This is a long time coming for Johnny – he was quite literally in exile. But his win at trial over Amber opened the door for him to slowly rebuild his reputation and start working again.

"Orlando is the man to bring him back into the mainstream with a new Pirates flick – and he thinks Johnny would be a great wingman now he's single.

"He basically sees the movie as a passport to a huge boys' club that could resurrect his partying lifestyle and womanizing."

Bloom is also calling for a return of the original Pirates cast members, including Keira Knightley and Geoffrey Rush.

The idea of reprising his iconic Jack Sparrow role for Depp would be a dramatic break from the indie projects on which Depp has been working since his Hollywood exile.

It also aligns with fan sentiment as petitions have previously gained traction for Depp's return to the franchise.

Bloom Wants Johnny As 'Wingman'

Photo of Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom
Source: DISNEY

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer supports Depp’s comeback if the script works.

Depp now insists he's not seeking Hollywood's validation – but an insider told us he "desperately needs back in" to bump up his showbiz fortune, which was left in tatters by his eye-wateringly expensive legal battles and loss of revenue after he was exiled by Hollywood.

A source said: "With Jerry Bruckheimer exploring both reboot and legacy sequel routes for Pirates, the possibility of a full cast reunion, including Johnny, now seems more plausible than it did just a few years ago.

"As Johnny waits in the wings, Orlando has lit a torch for him – and that's a massive help."

