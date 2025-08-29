Nicole Eggert's Devastating Health Battle: 'Baywatch' Actress Reveals She Underwent Second Mastectomy During Fight With Rare Form of Breast Cancer
Baywatch star Nicole Eggert revealed she has had a second mastectomy, RadarOnline.com can report, as she continues to fight a rare form of breast cancer.
The former pin-up has been open with fans about her battle, chronicling the extreme lifestyle changes she has been forced to make.
Eggert shared her update in an Instagram post. The 53-year-old snapped a selfie from the nose down while standing in front of a mirror in a black sports bra and white underwear.
"Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend?" she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags #breastcancer #breastcancerawarness #feelyourselfup and tagging @southcoastplasticsurgery.
Later in the day, she followed that up with an emotional post about recovery and grief.
She also included a quote from Martha Washington: "The greater part of our happiness or misery depends on our dispositions and not on our circumstances."
The comments sections on both posts were turned off, stopping fans from sharing their sympathies and messages of hopes.
Struggle to Stay Strong
Eggert revealed in December 2023 that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma, a form of breast cancer.
Since then, the mother of two has undergone a separate mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation to keep the disease at bay. She also famously filmed herself shaving off all of her hair at the height of her battle.
While she has admitted the treatments have been grueling, they’ve also given her a new sense of "fearlessness."
"I spent so many years picking my body apart, picking myself apart," she said. "And one day I realized, 'This body works hard for me every day, and I’m sitting there criticizing it.'"
The Root of Her Pain
The Charles in Charge alum had previously revealed she initially began experiencing pain in October 2023, but was unable to be seen by a doctor for several months.
She explained in January 2024: "It really was throbbing and hurting. I immediately went to my general practitioner, and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at.
"But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done."
Seven months after receiving her diagnosis, Eggert uploaded a video of herself and her daughter Keegan shaving her head on Instagram.
"Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are," the TV star captioned the post – a quote from author Madeleine Eames.
Helping Others
After her devastating diagnosis, Eggert became a health advocate. She said documenting her journey, even the most painful moments, has been crucial for her own mental recovery.
"The great thing about sharing on social media is that people who keep it a secret and don’t talk about it they can go (online) and feel like they’re being heard," she shared. "It's helpful to people who aren’t that open about it in their public life, because a lot of people do keep it quiet."
But keeping her struggles a secret wasn’t an option for Eggert.
She continued: "I feel like, if I’ve learned anything at all, it’s that keeping things quiet (only) adds to your sickness."