Nicole Eggert's Devastating Health Battle: 'Baywatch' Actress Reveals She Underwent Second Mastectomy During Fight With Rare Form of Breast Cancer

The Charles in Charge alum had previously revealed she initially began experiencing pain in October 2023, but was unable to be seen by a doctor for several months.

She explained in January 2024: "It really was throbbing and hurting. I immediately went to my general practitioner, and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at.

"But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done."

Seven months after receiving her diagnosis, Eggert uploaded a video of herself and her daughter Keegan shaving her head on Instagram.

"Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are," the TV star captioned the post – a quote from author Madeleine Eames.