Dark Side of 'Baywatch': Former Star Reveals How 'Glamorous' Show Devastated Her Love Life

Former Baywatch star Nicole Eggert has opened up about the impact of being cast on the hit 90s show, RadarOnline.com can reveal. While donning the iconic red swimsuit made Eggert, 53, and her castmates instant sex symbols, she claimed the role ultimately doomed her love life.

Source: MEGA Eggert said people formed their own perceptions of her based off of her Baywatch character.

Eggert candidly discussed the lingering effect playing Summer Quinn had on her life post-Baywatch during a recent appearance on the Still Here Hollywood podcast. The actress said starring in the high-profile role meant people formed their own perceptions of her that weren't always accurate. She explained: "People have an idea of who you are, and that could be a number of things. "I think it's harder for people to get to know you without this preconceived notion that they have going in."

The 'Baywatch Bimbos' Stigma

Source: Baywatch-Fremantle Media Eggert said she fell victim to the 'Baywatch bimbos' stereotype.

The 53-year-old, who joined the cast during Baywatch's third season in 1992, also revealed she initially thought she would be starring in a spin-off series of Beverly Hills, 90210. Eggert said: "Baywatch became so popular, the second series was never created. They were like, 'Spin-off nothing. This is what's working.'" While the show was "working," Eggert recalled being "ripped apart in the press" and ultimately losing roles because of the series. She said: "All of a sudden it was like we were called 'Baywatch bimbos.' "It was t--- and a--. What a mess."

Source: @stillherehollywood/instagram Eggert said she left the show thinking she could 'detach' from the sterotype.

Two seasons later, Eggert left the lifeguard stand assuming the successful series had set her up to take on bigger roles since she was no longer a "Baywatch bimbo." She said: "I had some crazy idea in my head that if I left the show, I would be able to detach myself from the stigma." Unfortunately for Eggert, the Baywatch persona continued to haunt her professionally and personally. Eggert recalled having to explain to potential romantic partners, "I'm not like anyone I've played onscreen."

In addition to romantic woes, the iconic role also had an impact on Eggert's body image after constantly being filmed in the high-cut swimsuit, which she confessed she didn't enjoy wearing. Eggert said: "The one-piece bathing suits were not flattering. I didn't want to wear it at all." While on a break from filming, then-18-year-old Eggert made the decision to undergo a breast augmentation. On going under the knife for the role, Eggert said: "I regret it now, of course."

A Devastating Diagnosis

Source: @nicoleeggert/instagram Eggert was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2023.