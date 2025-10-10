Nobel Committee Takes Brutal Dig at Donald Trump After Prez Shamelessly Campaigned For Peace Prize... As White House Slams Putting 'Politics Over Peace'

Despite shamelessly campaigning for himself to be named this year's Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Donald Trump did not receive the global honor.

Instead, the Nobel Institution appeared to take a brutal swipe at the president as the chairman explained the distinguished award is given to individuals who exemplify "courage and integrity," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Friday, October 10, the committee announced Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado as this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."