Donald Trump

Nobel Committee Takes Brutal Dig at Donald Trump After Prez Shamelessly Campaigned For Peace Prize... As White House Slams Putting 'Politics Over Peace'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The Nobel committee chair appeared to take a dig at Donald Trump after the president campaigned for the Peace Prize.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Despite shamelessly campaigning for himself to be named this year's Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Donald Trump did not receive the global honor.

Instead, the Nobel Institution appeared to take a brutal swipe at the president as the chairman explained the distinguished award is given to individuals who exemplify "courage and integrity," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Friday, October 10, the committee announced Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado as this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

Nobel Committee Chair Takes Dig at Trump

Source: @ADAMJSCHWARZ/X

The Nobel committee chair underlined 'courage and integrity' as key factors in the decision process.

At a press conference on Friday, a reporter asked Nobel committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes why the US president was not chosen for the award, despite insisting he was deserving in a social media post and the recently announced Israel-Gaza ceasefire treaty.

While Frydnes did not directly name Trump, he chose his words carefully as he replied: "In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, I think this committee has seen many types of campaign, media attention.

"We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year of people wanting to say what, for them, leads to peace.

"This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates, and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So we base only our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel."

White House Says Committee Put 'Politics Over Peace'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House communications director slammed the committee for snubbing Trump.

The committee said Machado "is one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times.

Machado was further described as "a key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided – an opposition that found common ground in the demand for free elections and representative government."

Meanwhile, the White House slammed the Nobel Institute and accused the committee of placing "politics over peace."

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has long pushed for himself to be named the winner of the prestigious award.

White House communications director Steven Cheung wrote on X: "President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. "He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. "The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace."

María Corina Machado Dedicates Award to Venezuelans and Trump

Photo of María Corina Machado
Source: MEGA

Madacho posted on X dedicating the award to Venezuelans and Trump hours after Cheung's remarks.

Less than three hours later, Machado dedicated the award "to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!"

The Venezuelan opposition leader wrote on X: "This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom. "We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy."

