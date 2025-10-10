Trump Snubbed!: Prez Fails to Land Nobel Peace Prize After Signing Deal to End Israel and Hamas War and Blasting it Would be a ‘Big Insult’ if he Didn’t Win

Trump championed his own credentials after claiming last month to have extinguished seven conflicts around the world — with the Gaza war making eight, having agreed a peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

Trump has long dreamed of pocketing the prize, and previously warned it would be a "big insult" if he did not win.

But despite his efforts, the Nobel Committee opted for Machado and paid tribute to her "struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy".

She was described as "one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage" in recent times and credited with unifying the opposition.