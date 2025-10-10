Your tip
Trump Snubbed!: Prez Fails to Land Nobel Peace Prize After Signing Deal to End Israel and Hamas War and Blasting it Would be a ‘Big Insult’ if he Didn’t Win

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been denied his dream of winning the Nobel Peace Prize, despite his efforts to end global conflicts.

Oct. 10 2025, Updated 8:08 a.m. ET

Donald Trump has missed out on winning the Nobel Peace Prize after saying it would be a "big insult" if he didn't land the prestigious award.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, was snubbed in favour of Venezuelan politician and activist Maria Corina Machado for her fearless fight against dictatorship in her country.

Dream Over

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president previously claimed it would be a 'big insult' if he didn't win.

Trump championed his own credentials after claiming last month to have extinguished seven conflicts around the world — with the Gaza war making eight, having agreed a peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

Trump has long dreamed of pocketing the prize, and previously warned it would be a "big insult" if he did not win.

But despite his efforts, the Nobel Committee opted for Machado and paid tribute to her "struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy".

She was described as "one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage" in recent times and credited with unifying the opposition.

Unlikely Backing

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was even backed by Vladimir Putin to claim the honor.

All eyes were on the President's nomination this year after he campaigned on his own behalf and numerous world leaders endorsed him for the honour.

He repeatedly insisted he deserves to take home the coveted golden medal, though also admitted he thought it unlikely.

And he ripped into Barack Obama last night, who won the award in 2009, fuming: "He got a prize for doing nothing."

Even Vladimir Putin backed Trump to win,

The Kremlin warmonger said Russia supported Trump's nomination, but only if he did not supply long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Trump's snub comes the day after Israel and Hamas signed the peace deal the president designed to end the war and return the hostages.

Top Choice

picture of Maria Corina Machado
Source: MEGA

Maria Corina Machado was the judges pick due to her fight against dictatorship in Venezuela.

However, the final meeting of the Norwegian Nobel Committee was held on Monday — meaning the deal-signing wasn't expected to be taken into account.

Erik Aasheim, spokesman for the Norwegian Nobel Institute, said this week: "The final touches were made on Monday, but we never disclose when the Nobel Committee makes its decision."

Historian Asle Sveen, a specialist in the Nobel Prize, said the agreement between Israel and Hamas would have "absolutely no impact" on this year's decision.

He claimed that Trump had "given free rein" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bomb Gaza — making his selection unlikely.

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump recently signed a deal to the end the Israel and Hamas conflict.

The President was undoubtedly the only person with enough influence over Benjamin Netanyahu to compel him to overcome his reservations.

He reportedly told the Israeli PM to stop being "so negative", and made him see the benefit of downing arms.

Assuming all goes to plan, all of the remaining 48 hostages — dead or alive — will be returned to Israel by Monday.

Hamas will disarm and disperse, and Israel will begin withdrawing from the Gaza Strip.

Celebrations erupted on the streets of Gaza and Israel when the news broke on Thursday morning.

Many in Israel, particularly among the hostages' families, credited Trump with securing peace and broadcast their gratitude.

