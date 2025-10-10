EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Muniz's Hollywood Escape! Former Child Star Admits Leaving Showbiz 'Saved His Life'... As He Now Focuses on Being a Race Car Driver
Oct. 10 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Former child star Frankie Muniz says that fleeing Hollywood at the height of his fame saved his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Honestly, I did not like L.A.," said the Malcolm in the Middle alum, now 39. "So I moved to Arizona, and I love it. I feel like it saved my life in the sense that I started enjoying the little aspects of life more, like hiking [and] going to the grocery store, because it was easy.
"I didn't have to fight [to] find a parking spot or pay for valet."
Frankie's Massive Fame At A Young Age
Muniz – who played the sitcom's titular character from 2000 to 2006 – said he paid a "high price" for the fame he wound up fleeing, with "maybe 60 days off" from ages 8 to 21 as he toiled in the entertainment industry.
"I remember at 13, 14 years old, when Malcolm was premiering, my mom would wake me up at 5 a.m. and I'd have to do 10 radio interviews and she'd make me sign 50 fan mail autographs, and then we'd go to set and work all [day]," said Muniz.
"You don't take it in good or bad. You just have to do it."
But when he moved to Arizona in 2008, he totally changed gears and became a full-time race car driver.
Career Change
"I was a huge racing fan, but never did it cross my mind that I'd be a race car driver," he recalled. "That feeling of crossing the finish line first was magical, and I knew in that moment, 'I want to feel this more.'"
Although he didn't totally slam the brakes on acting – he reprises his Malcolm role in a limited series reboot coming in December on Disney+ – he says he was happy he could put his "heart and soul" into racing.
"I was also at a point where I was just like, 'I'm good. I made tons of money, and I could kind of step away if I wanted to.'"