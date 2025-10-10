EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Muniz's Hollywood Escape! Former Child Star Admits Leaving Showbiz 'Saved His Life'... As He Now Focuses on Being a Race Car Driver

Former child star Frankie Muniz says that fleeing Hollywood at the height of his fame saved his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Honestly, I did not like L.A.," said the Malcolm in the Middle alum, now 39. "So I moved to Arizona, and I love it. I feel like it saved my life in the sense that I started enjoying the little aspects of life more, like hiking [and] going to the grocery store, because it was easy.

"I didn't have to fight [to] find a parking spot or pay for valet."