EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Biopic Could Be a 'Financial Game-changer' for Struggling Relatives of Late Singer... As It's Expected to Earn One Billion Dollars at the Box Office
Oct. 10 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, is viciously trashing her late father's upcoming biopic on social media – and her sharp-tongued talk has ignited a bitter new war within her family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, some relatives who have a substantial financial interest in the film, which is slated for release in April 2026, fear Paris' pointed criticism will tarnish its appeal and leave the impression that the project purposely covers up salacious sex abuse allegations made against the King of Pop.
Financial Game Changer, But Filled With 'Lies'
Sources said the musical flick could earn up to a billion dollars at the box office and provide a massive windfall to Paris' struggling aunts, uncles and cousins – if audiences aren't dissuaded by her dissing.
"This movie could be a financial game-changer for all of them!" an insider shared. "The last thing they want is for Paris to take away their payday."
The Let Down songbird, 27, allegedly blindsided Jackson family elders by calling the much-anticipated Michael movie a "fantasy" that "panders to a very specific section of my dad's fandom" – with sources saying her comments are raising questions about what moviemakers may be burying.
"It's fantasy land – it's not real," the sassy scion posted on Instagram. "But it's sold to you as real and a lot of sugarcoated ... the narrative is being controlled. There's a lot of inaccuracies and there's a lot of full-blown lies.
"At the end of the day, that doesn't really fly with me. I don't really like dishonesty."
During MJ's life in the spotlight – which was cut short at age 50 by an accidental 2009 overdose of doctor-administered anesthetic – the Beat It singer was accused of molesting multiple minors.
Jackson denied ever abusing kids and was acquitted of sex crimes against children in a sensational 2005 trial, yet his estate is still fending off several civil lawsuits filed by three accusers.
Now, the insider told RadarOnline.com the Jacksons are trying to rein in fiercely independent Paris to prevent her from unwittingly sabotaging the potentially profitable project.
Paris Speaks Out
"The last thing the Jackson family needs is Paris suggesting that there is something wrong with her dad," the insider said. "Her response has been 'People will think what they want to think.' But they believe her comments have raised old and dark suspicions.
"To people outside the family, it seems like she had issues with her dad and his lifestyle."
The beauty's bickering erupted after actor Colman Domingo, who is portraying MJ's late dad, Joe Jackson, said in an interview that he received wholehearted support for his role from Paris and her brother Prince Jackson, 28.
Opinionated Paris, however, blasted the actor for his remark on Instagram and added when she read an early draft of the script, she pointed out "what was dishonest/didn't sit right with me."
But the tattooed talent claimed her criticisms were ignored and she stepped away from the project altogether, declaring: "Not my monkeys. Not my circus."
Another source told RadarOnline.com the snide remarks might stem from the contentious court battle that erupted between MJ's mom, Katherine Jackson, 95, and the hitmaker's children – Paris, Prince and 23-year-old Bigi, who was previously known as Blanket Jackson – over the $1.2 billion partial sale of the Moonwalker's music catalog.
Costing The Family A Lot Of Money
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the siblings defied their grandmother's wishes by siding with the executors of their father's estate, who were pushing for the sale. The legal scrum finally ended in August 2024 when a California appeals court ruled the Smooth Criminal singer's last will and testament gave executors the right to sell a portion of the vast fortune.
The source said Paris may still be carrying a grudge – despite her love for her grandmother.
"Everyone knows she and her brothers were very upset her grandma didn't choose to immediately cash in on their dad's music catalog when they had the chance," the source shared. "That ultimately cost them a lot of money and left a sour taste in the mouth."