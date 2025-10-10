EXCLUSIVE: Horrid Husband, 52, Accused of Murdering Wife, 42, After Being Caught Driving With Corpse in His Car... As Investigators Suspect She Was Shot Dead During Domestic Dispute
Oct. 10 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Horrid hubby John Finney stands accused of killing his wife after being caught driving around Illinois with her corpse in the back of his car, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about a possible homicide, which also provided a description of the suspect's vehicle.
Finding The Lifeless Body
The lawmen – who had assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Du Quoin Police Department, Perry County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police – said they pulled over a gray 2007 Ford Escape being driven by Finney, 51, in Du Quoin and found 42-year-old Amy J. Finney's lifeless body in the SUV's hatchback.
The Perry County Coroner responded to take custody of Amy's remains.
The sheriff's office states that while Finney and his car were detained, deputies "found evidence" suggesting Amy was gunned down in the couple's home near Mt. Vernon, Ill.
The Charges Against The Husband
Investigators believe the victim's hair-trigger husband shot her dead the previous day during a domestic dispute and claim GPS data from Finney's cell phone showed that he spent several hours driving around the county.
John is charged with first-degree murder and was booked into the county jail, where he is awaiting a pretrial detention hearing.