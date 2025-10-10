Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Murder
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Horrid Husband, 52, Accused of Murdering Wife, 42, After Being Caught Driving With Corpse in His Car... As Investigators Suspect She Was Shot Dead During Domestic Dispute

John finney
Source: JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/FACEBOOK

Horrid husband, 52, murdered wife, 42, after being caught driving with corpse during domestic dispute.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Horrid hubby John Finney stands accused of killing his wife after being caught driving around Illinois with her corpse in the back of his car, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about a possible homicide, which also provided a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Finding The Lifeless Body

Article continues below advertisement
Jefferson County investigators allege GPS data showed John Finney driving around for hours after the shooting.
Source: UNSPLASH

Jefferson County investigators allege GPS data showed John Finney driving around for hours after the shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

The lawmen – who had assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Du Quoin Police Department, Perry County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police – said they pulled over a gray 2007 Ford Escape being driven by Finney, 51, in Du Quoin and found 42-year-old Amy J. Finney's lifeless body in the SUV's hatchback.

The Perry County Coroner responded to take custody of Amy's remains.

The sheriff's office states that while Finney and his car were detained, deputies "found evidence" suggesting Amy was gunned down in the couple's home near Mt. Vernon, Ill.

Article continues below advertisement

The Charges Against The Husband

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
James Choi

EXCLUSIVE: Deadly Dentist's Horrific Slaying – James Choi Murdered Wife and Teen Daughters in $1.7 Million Georgia Mansion... Before Turning The Gun on Himself

Orlando Bloom

EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom is No Longer a Chick Magnet! Hunky Actor's Love Life is Struggling Following Katy Perry Split as Rumors Swirl He's 'Entitled and Spoiled'

Article continues below advertisement
Deputies discovered Amy J. Finney's body in the hatchback of a Ford Escape during a traffic stop in Du Quoin.
Source: GOOST EIGHT/UNSPLASH

Deputies discovered Amy J. Finney's body in the hatchback of a Ford Escape during a traffic stop in Du Quoin.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Investigators believe the victim's hair-trigger husband shot her dead the previous day during a domestic dispute and claim GPS data from Finney's cell phone showed that he spent several hours driving around the county.

John is charged with first-degree murder and was booked into the county jail, where he is awaiting a pretrial detention hearing.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.