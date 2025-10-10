EXCLUSIVE: Deadly Dentist's Horrific Slaying – James Choi Murdered Wife and Teen Daughters in $1.7 Million Georgia Mansion... Before Turning The Gun on Himself

Choi, a South Korea native, practiced at Highland Dental in nearby Suwanee, and his website bio states: "His primary goal as a practitioner is to make each of his patients smile, which he pursues by treating them as he would treat his own family."

Grace, an accomplished violinist, performed with the True North Symphony at Carnegie Hall in Manhattan less than two months before her murder.

The doomed teen was also a student at Mount Pisgah Christian School, which shared that they were "heartbroken and devastated" by the sophomore's "untimely death."