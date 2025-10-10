Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Deadly Dentist's Horrific Slaying – James Choi Murdered Wife and Teen Daughters in $1.7 Million Georgia Mansion... Before Turning The Gun on Himself

James Choi
Source: Highland Dentist

Deadly dentist James Choi murdered his wife and teen daughters in Georgia mansion before killing himself.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Killer dentist James Choi won't feel the bite of the law because he took his own life after murdering his wife and teenage daughter at the family's $1.7 million mansion in Georgia, lawmen said.

The gruesome scene was discovered by Johns Creek police who were performing a requested welfare check on the family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Horrific Slaying Details

Grace Choi, a Mount Pisgah Christian School student, performed with the True North Symphony at Carnegie Hall weeks before her death.
Source: MCHE LEE/UNSPLASH

Grace Choi, a Mount Pisgah Christian School student, performed with the True North Symphony at Carnegie Hall weeks before her death.

Officers say they found the bodies of Choi, 52, his wife, Myoung, 52, and their 15-year-old daughter, Grace, a budding classical musician, at the six-bedroom, six-bathroom residence in the gated community of the St. Ives Country Club, located 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Choi, a South Korea native, practiced at Highland Dental in nearby Suwanee, and his website bio states: "His primary goal as a practitioner is to make each of his patients smile, which he pursues by treating them as he would treat his own family."

Grace, an accomplished violinist, performed with the True North Symphony at Carnegie Hall in Manhattan less than two months before her murder.

The doomed teen was also a student at Mount Pisgah Christian School, which shared that they were "heartbroken and devastated" by the sophomore's "untimely death."

Inside The Investigation

Johns Creek police said the case is being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide involving James Choi.
Source: HIROSHI KIMURA/UNSPLASH

Johns Creek police said the case is being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide involving James Choi.

Investigators said they have not yet revealed how the trio died "to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation."

However, a police statement explained the "preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic-related murder-suicide" and that "the suspect in this case is believed to be James Choi."

Police Chief Mark J. Mitchell stated the tragedy has impacted the entire Johns Creek community.
Source: CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

Police Chief Mark J. Mitchell stated the tragedy has impacted the entire Johns Creek community.

In a statement, Police Chief Mark J. Mitchell said: "This tragic incident has deeply affected not only the family and neighbors, but our entire community.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to those impacted and ask that the community keep them in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time."

