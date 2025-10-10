Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom is No Longer a Chick Magnet! Hunky Actor's Love Life is Struggling Following Katy Perry Split as Rumors Swirl He's 'Entitled and Spoiled'

Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom's love life has been struggling after Katy Perry's split as rumors swirl he's entitled and spoiled.

Oct. 10 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Orlando Bloom has been hitting on practically every single gal he meets in the wake of his split from songbird Katy Perry, but insiders told RadarOnline.com the Pirates of the Caribbean hunk is having little luck.

Sources said word's gotten around that the 48-year-old British actor, who played the pointy-eared elf Legolas in the Lord of the Rings epics, is a major jerk who thinks way too highly of himself and isn't worth the hassle.

Orlando's Love Struggles

Source: MEGA

"Let's be real. The only thing that was keeping Orlando relevant into middle age was the romance with Katy and the family they started together," shared an insider.

"He's overplaying his hand with this breakup and on some level, he must understand that."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Bloom ended up with major egg on his face when 27-year-old Hollywood hottie Sydney Sweeney gave him the brush-off when he flirted with her at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's June wedding in Venice, Italy.

Meanwhile, the dejected onetime movie heartthrob is hoping to snag a role in Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, the newest installment of the fantasy franchise, which shoots next year.

"Orlando believes a part in this movie will bring him back to prominence and make him a heartthrob again," explained the insider.

"In his mind, it's still 2003, when women threw themselves at him and he turned down more big-money offers than he accepted. But he's pushing 50 right now and he doesn't really have anything going on in his life apart from his acting career, which has clearly seen better days."

Source: MEGA

While the screen stud, dad of Perry's 4-year-old daughter, Daisy, still looks younger than his years, the source noted: "The problem is his personality.

"His rise to fame was basically an overnight success story where he was plucked from obscurity to be in the first Lord of the Rings films.

Source: WARNER BROS./YOUTUBE

"He never experienced that period of struggle that most artists go through, including Katy, and that's created character flaws.

"He's still the entitled, spoiled guy he was in his late 20s, and that's a terrible thing to be when you're deep into middle age and you're suddenly on the hunt for your next long-term romance."

