EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom is No Longer a Chick Magnet! Hunky Actor's Love Life is Struggling Following Katy Perry Split as Rumors Swirl He's 'Entitled and Spoiled'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Bloom ended up with major egg on his face when 27-year-old Hollywood hottie Sydney Sweeney gave him the brush-off when he flirted with her at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's June wedding in Venice, Italy.

Meanwhile, the dejected onetime movie heartthrob is hoping to snag a role in Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, the newest installment of the fantasy franchise, which shoots next year.

"Orlando believes a part in this movie will bring him back to prominence and make him a heartthrob again," explained the insider.

"In his mind, it's still 2003, when women threw themselves at him and he turned down more big-money offers than he accepted. But he's pushing 50 right now and he doesn't really have anything going on in his life apart from his acting career, which has clearly seen better days."